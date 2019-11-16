Arena Schedule
Sunday, Nov. 17
1-2:30 p.m. General skating $2
4-5:30 p.m. HFSC
5:45-7:45 p.m. Youth hockey
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Nov. 18
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-3:45 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-9:30 p.m. HHS boys
Tuesday, Nov. 19
HHS boys away
6-7:30 a.,m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club
5-9 p,m. HHS girls game
Wednesday, No. 20
6-6:45 a.m,. HHS FSC
6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys
5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. HFSC
8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Nov. 21
HHS girls away
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-6 p.m. HHS boys
6:15-7:30 p.m. HFSC
Friday, Nov. 22
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club
4:30-6:45 p.m. HHS boys
7-9:30 p.m. HHS girls
Saturday, Nov. 23
8-9:30 a.m. Jr. Club
9:45-11:30 a.m. HHS boys
noon-4 p.m. HHS girls game
5-10 p.m. Bantam C Tourney
Volleyball Standings
Monday Co-Rec
Team W L
EOH 5 1
Valentini’s 5 1
Volleyholics 5 1
Rapids 4 2
2 Big 2 Dig 3 3
L&M Radiator 2 4
Jasper 0 6
IRCC Misfits 0 3
Chicks N’ A Stick 0 3
Wednesday Women’s
Team W L
Larson Const 10 0
Bumper Crop 8 2
Cherry Bombs 8 2
HISYM 2 8
Sportsman’s 2 8
Palmer’s 0 10
Curling meeting slated for Nov. 19
CHISHOLM — There will be a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, beginning at 1 p.m., for all senior men interested in curling in Chisholm this season.
Teams or individuals are welcome
If unable to attend the meeting and would like information, leave a message with Tom at 969-1594 or Larry at 254-2594.
The league will star Tuesday, Nov. 26.
