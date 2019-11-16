Arena Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 17

1-2:30 p.m. General skating $2

4-5:30 p.m. HFSC

5:45-7:45 p.m. Youth hockey

8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant

Monday, Nov. 18

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-3:45 p.m. HHS girls

6:45-9:30 p.m. HHS boys

Tuesday, Nov. 19

HHS boys away

6-7:30 a.,m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club

5-9 p,m. HHS girls game

Wednesday, No. 20

6-6:45 a.m,. HHS FSC

6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys

5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls

6:45-8 p.m. HFSC

8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey

Thursday, Nov. 21

HHS girls away

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-6 p.m. HHS boys

6:15-7:30 p.m. HFSC

Friday, Nov. 22

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club

4:30-6:45 p.m. HHS boys

7-9:30 p.m. HHS girls

Saturday, Nov. 23

8-9:30 a.m. Jr. Club

9:45-11:30 a.m. HHS boys

noon-4 p.m. HHS girls game

5-10 p.m. Bantam C Tourney

Volleyball Standings

Monday Co-Rec

Team W L

EOH 5 1

Valentini’s 5 1

Volleyholics 5 1

Rapids 4 2

2 Big 2 Dig 3 3

L&M Radiator 2 4

Jasper 0 6

IRCC Misfits 0 3

Chicks N’ A Stick 0 3

Wednesday Women’s

Team W L

Larson Const 10 0

Bumper Crop 8 2

Cherry Bombs 8 2

HISYM 2 8

Sportsman’s 2 8

Palmer’s 0 10

Curling meeting slated for Nov. 19

CHISHOLM — There will be a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, beginning at 1 p.m., for all senior men interested in curling in Chisholm this season.

Teams or individuals are welcome

If unable to attend the meeting and would like information, leave a message with Tom at 969-1594 or Larry at 254-2594.

The league will star Tuesday, Nov. 26.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments