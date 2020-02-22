Arena Schedule
Sunday, Feb. 23
3-5:15 p.m. HFSC
5:30-7:30 p.m. Youth hockey
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Feb. 24
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-5 p.m. HFSC
5:15-6:15 p.m. HHS girls
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-5 p.m. Junior Club
Wednesday, Feb. 26
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
Noon-7 p,m. decorate for ice show
3-5 p.m. HFSC
Thursday, Feb. 27
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4 p.m. HFSC
5:30-8:30 p.m. dress rehearsal
Friday, Feb. 28
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
7-9 p.m. Skating show
Saturday, Feb. 29
1-3 p.m. Skating show
IRC Stats
Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Kyle Williams, Virginia, 69.27
2. Jayden Bernard, Virginia, 68.21
3. Dylan DeChampeau, Greenway, 61.32
4. Will Bittmann, Eveleth-Gilbert, 60.94
5. Eli Erickson, Hibbing, 57.76
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 41.67
2. Blake Fox, Deer River, 40.16
3. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Glbert, 39.33
4. Ayden McDonald, Hibbing, 39.26
5. Mayson Brown, Hibbing, 37.85
Free Throw Percentage
1. Ayden McDonald, Hibbing, 87.50
2. Mayson Brown, Hibbing, 80.00
3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 79.20
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 72.27
5. Jayden Bernard, Virginia, 71.95
Points per Game
1. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 28.58
2. Jayden Bernard, Virginia, 28.00
3. Dylan DeChampeau, Greenway, 25.78
4. Ayden McDonald, Hibbing, 21.52
5. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 20.52
6. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 18.70
7. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 18.67
8. Mayson Brown, Hibbing, 16.65
9. Gordon Skaar, Greenway, 15.85
10. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 15.77
Rebounds
1. Will Bittmann, Eveleth-Gilbert, 14.11
2. Dylan DeChampeau, Greenway, 10.61
3. Kyle Williams, Virginia, 10.23
4. J.J. Hall, Greenway, 9.80
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 9.80
Assists
1. Ayden McDonald, Hibbing, 10.70
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 7.05
3. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 6.23
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 6.05
5. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.55
Steals
1. Ayden McDonald, Hibbing, 4.09
2. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 4.00
3. Jayden Bernard, Virginia, 3.90
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.62
5. Dylan DeChampeau, Greenway, 2.94
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.75
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 1.74
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.29
4. Kyle Williams, Virginia, 1.23
5. Dylan DeChampeau, 0.89
5. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 0.89
Girls Basketball
Feb. 16
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 56.03
2. Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 52.75
3. Maddie Lowe, Int’l Falls, 44.81
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 44.78
5. Chloe Sullivan, Intl. Falls, 44.39
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 39.86
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 38.41
3. Meghan Walker, Mesabi East, 34.48
4. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 34.38
5. Baylie Jo Norris, Greenway, 33.70
Free Throw Percentage
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 79.25
2. Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 79.01
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 74.03
4. Kourtney Manning, Hibbing, 73.00
5. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 72.92
Points per Game
1. Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 23.30
2. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 16.20
3. Chloe Sullivan, Int’l. Falls, 15.95
4. Kourtney Manning, Hibbing, 14.33
5. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 14.30
6. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 14.13
7. Rian Aune, Virginia, 13.04
8. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 12.76
9. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 12.26
10. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 12.00
Rebounds
1. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 11.42
2. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 10.92
3. Chloe Sullivan, Int’l Falls, 9.74
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 9.23
5. Kaylee Iverson, Virginia, 8.13
Assists
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 4.63
2. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 4.00
3. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.96
4. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 3.92
5. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 3.65
Steals
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.91
2. Sofie Anderson, Chisholm, 3.42
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.33
4. Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 3.15
4. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.11
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 4.68
2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 1.75
3. Kourtney Manning, Hibbing, 1.57
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 1.26
4. Chloe Sullivan, Intl. Falls, 1.26
Boys Hockey
As of Feb. 16
Scoring
1. Elliot VanOrsdel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 21-29-50
2. Ben Troumbly, Greenway, 16-29-45
3. Bryce Kopp, Eveleth-Gilbert, 12-23-35
4. Will Troutwine, Eveleth-Gilbert, 15-19-34
4. Brady Wicklund, Intl.. Falls, 17-17-34
6. Ryan Scherf, Virginia, 14-18-32
7. Christian Miller, Greenway, 9-20-29
8. Mitchell Ziemba, Hibbing, 15-13-28
8. Joe Allison, Hibbing, 6-22-28
8. Bradyn Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 13-15-28
Save Percentage
1. Andrew Torrel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 92.00
2. Noah Shuck, Eveleth-Gilbert, 91.22
3. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 90.96
4. Mark Lautigar, Eveleth-Gilbert, 90.68
5. Logan Wright, Greenway, 90.65
Goals Against Average
1. Andrew Torrel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 2.00
2. Mark Lautigar, Eveleth-Gilbert, 2.30
3. Noah Shuck, Eveleth-Gilbert, 2.64
4. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 2.82
5. Logan Wright, Greenway, 3.10
Serrano Spiel set
for March 14-15
CHISHOLM — The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine.
Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.
The bonspiel was later named after Serrano, who was a medic in the Army and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.
Boys and girls ages 20 and under are invited to participate.
The bonspiel is divided into a competitive division as well as a beginner’s division for new or younger curlers.
The beginners division is now named after John Lesnak, an outstanding junior curling instructor and coach, who passed away in 2006.
There will be three events in each division, with a three-game guarantee.
Past participants include former world champions Bob Nichols of Superior, Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott of Hibbing, and Olympic winners John Shuster of Chisholm and Tyler George of Duluth.
Trophies will be awarded to winning and runner-up team members in all of the events. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.
The entry fee is $60 per team.
Register by calling 218-262-3562 or 969-6154 by Tuesday, March 10.
