Hibbing Horseshoe Standings

Name W L %

Rich B. 24.5 6.5 52

Toby N. 22.5 7.5 43

Richard Lampton 24.5 10.5 39

Dan S 26 12 31

Kelli Pierce 8.5 5.5 20

Virgil Anderson 19.5 13.5 26

John Pierce Sr. 20.5 17.5 35

Rory Pierce St. 14 14 23

Anna Pierce 9 11 30

Ray Pierce Sr. 12.5 15.5 19

Lenny Sandberg 13 17 17

Ray Pierce Jr. 9 12 31

Mike S. 7 10 8

Ryan Pierce 6.5 9.5 24

Tina Bussey 6 10 40

Tim Schmalz 6 11 14

Sue Pierce 7 13 16

Peter Hultunen 7 16 34

Billy Unger 2 15 10

Dylan Unger 2 16 9

Austin Pierce 0 3 17

Palmer’s Horseshoe League

Name W L %

Canadian Club 21 4 32

Anna and Sue 19.5 6.5 24

TEAM OATS 18 8 21

R&R Express 18 8 25

Jen and Breann 17 9 24

Tina and Sandra 15.5 9.5 30

Dead Ringers 14 11 17

Team USA 12.5 11.5 26

We Bad 10.5 13.5 19

Ringling Bros. 10.5 14.5 7

Team MRK 9 16 11

Fire and Iron 7.5 16.5 9

Dylan and Shawn 7 18 7

Heather and Marty 4 21 7

Josh and Crystal 2 23 3

Dort’s bowling meeting is Aug. 20

HIBBING — Dort’s Commercial Bowling League will hold a fall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.

It’s a five-women team. The league is looking for bowlers to either be regulars or substitutes.

Call 262-1281 and leave a message if interested in participating in the league.

Northwest Invite begins Aug. 30

HIBBING — The 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Match Play Tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

Included with the event will be a free practice round on Thursday, two tee gifts, two free drinks, a Friday buffet banquet and Hors D’oeuvres on Sunday evening.

The special events will include a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, giant skins game, Friday on-course games, match play putting tournament on Saturday, live band on Saturday night, Texas Holdem tourney on Saturday evening and a three-hole one club tourney on Sunday evening.

The early bird deadline to save $25 off the entry fee is Sunday, Aug. 11.

Golfers may visit the Northwest webpage at mesabacc.com for more details and to download a tournament application.

Flag football will begin Sept. 3

HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.

The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.

The cost is $40.

Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.

The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.

