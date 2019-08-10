Hibbing Horseshoe Standings
Name W L %
Rich B. 24.5 6.5 52
Toby N. 22.5 7.5 43
Richard Lampton 24.5 10.5 39
Dan S 26 12 31
Kelli Pierce 8.5 5.5 20
Virgil Anderson 19.5 13.5 26
John Pierce Sr. 20.5 17.5 35
Rory Pierce St. 14 14 23
Anna Pierce 9 11 30
Ray Pierce Sr. 12.5 15.5 19
Lenny Sandberg 13 17 17
Ray Pierce Jr. 9 12 31
Mike S. 7 10 8
Ryan Pierce 6.5 9.5 24
Tina Bussey 6 10 40
Tim Schmalz 6 11 14
Sue Pierce 7 13 16
Peter Hultunen 7 16 34
Billy Unger 2 15 10
Dylan Unger 2 16 9
Austin Pierce 0 3 17
Palmer’s Horseshoe League
Name W L %
Canadian Club 21 4 32
Anna and Sue 19.5 6.5 24
TEAM OATS 18 8 21
R&R Express 18 8 25
Jen and Breann 17 9 24
Tina and Sandra 15.5 9.5 30
Dead Ringers 14 11 17
Team USA 12.5 11.5 26
We Bad 10.5 13.5 19
Ringling Bros. 10.5 14.5 7
Team MRK 9 16 11
Fire and Iron 7.5 16.5 9
Dylan and Shawn 7 18 7
Heather and Marty 4 21 7
Josh and Crystal 2 23 3
Dort’s bowling meeting is Aug. 20
HIBBING — Dort’s Commercial Bowling League will hold a fall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
It’s a five-women team. The league is looking for bowlers to either be regulars or substitutes.
Call 262-1281 and leave a message if interested in participating in the league.
Northwest Invite begins Aug. 30
HIBBING — The 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Match Play Tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Included with the event will be a free practice round on Thursday, two tee gifts, two free drinks, a Friday buffet banquet and Hors D’oeuvres on Sunday evening.
The special events will include a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, giant skins game, Friday on-course games, match play putting tournament on Saturday, live band on Saturday night, Texas Holdem tourney on Saturday evening and a three-hole one club tourney on Sunday evening.
The early bird deadline to save $25 off the entry fee is Sunday, Aug. 11.
Golfers may visit the Northwest webpage at mesabacc.com for more details and to download a tournament application.
Flag football will begin Sept. 3
HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.
The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.
The cost is $40.
Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.