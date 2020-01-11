Arena Schedule
Sunday, Jan. 12
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bantam A Tourney
5:30-7 p.m. HFSC
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Jan. 13
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-3:45 p.m. HFSC
4-6:45 p.m. HHS girls
7-8:30 p.m. Mike Pechovnik
Tuesday, Jan 14
HHS girls away
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club
4:30-7:30 p.m. HHS boys
7:45-9 p.m. HFSC
Wednesday, Jan 15
6-6:45 a.m. HHSFSC
6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC
Noon-1:30 p.m. Open skating $2
2-4:15 p.m. HHS boys
4:30-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. HFSC
8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Jan 16
HHS girls away
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:30 p.m. HFSC
5-9 p.m. HHS boys game
Friday, Jan. 17
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club
4:30-7 p.m. HHS boys
7:15-9:30 p.m. HHS girls
Saturday, Jan. 18
8-9:30 a.m. Jr. Club
10-noon HHS boys
12:30-10 p.m. Bantam B Tourney
Parks and Recreation Volleyball
Monday Co-Rec Gold
Team W L
Rapids 23 4
EOH 18 9
2 Big 2 Dig 7 17
Jasper 3 21
Monday Co-Rec Silver
Team W L
Valentini’s 17 4
Volleyholiics 19 5
L&M Radiator 11 10
IRCC Misfits 4 17
Chicks N’ Sticks 3 18
Wednesday Women’s Competitive
Team W L
The Cherry Bombs 29 6
Larson Construction 28 7
Biumper Crop 24 11
How I Set Your Mother 9 26
Sportsman’s 9 26
Palmer’s 6 29
Hibbing QB Club meeting is Jan. 15
HIBBING — The Hibbing Quarterback Club annual meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing High School cafeteria.
Serrano Spiel set for March 14-15
CHISHOLM — The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine.
Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.
The bonspiel was later named after Serrano, who was a medic in the Army and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.
Boys and girls ages 20 and under are invited to participate.
The bonspiel is divided into a competitive division as well as a beginner’s division for new or younger curlers.
The beginners division is now named after John Lesnak, an outstanding junior curling instructor and coach, who passed away in 2006.
There will be three events in each division, with a three-game guarantee.
Past participants include former world champions Bob Nichols of Superior, Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott of Hibbing, and Olympic winners John Shuster of Chisholm and Tyler George of Duluth.
Trophies will be awarded to winning and runner-up team members in all of the events. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.
The entry fee is $60 per team.
Register by calling 218-262-3562 or 969-6154 by Tuesday, March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.