Arena Schedule
Sunday, Feb. 9
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mini/Mite Tourney
4:30-7:30 p.m. HFSC
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Feb. 10
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-3:45 p.m. hFSC
4-6:45 p.m. HHS boys
7-8:30 p.m. HHS girls
Tuesday, Feb 11
HHS boys away
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4;15 p.m. Junior Club
4;30-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. HFSC
Wednesday, Feb. 12
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
Noon-1:30 p.m. Open skating $2
2-5 p.m. HHS boys
4:30-7 p.m. HFSC
7:15-8:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Feb. 13
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-6 p.m. HHS boys
6:15-7:45 p.m. HHS girls
Friday, Feb. 14
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
9-11 a.m. sixth-grade class
3-4:15 p.m. Junior Club
4:30-6 p.m. HHS girls
6:15-9 p.m. HHS boys
Saturday, Feb. 15
8-9:30 a.m. Junior Coub
10 a.m.-Noon, HHS boys
Volleyball Leagues
Monday, Co-Rec Gold
Team W L
Rapids 32 7
EOH 26 13
2 Big 2 Dig 14 22
Jasper 3 33
Monday Co-Rec Silver
Team W L
Valentini’s 26 4
Volleyholics 27 6
L&M Radiator 18 15
IRCC Misfits 4 26
Chicks N’ Sticks 3 27
Wednesday Women’s Competitive
Team W L
Larson Construction 45 10
Cherry Bombs 44 11
Bumper Crop 33 22
How I Set Your Mother 23 32
Sportsman’s 12 43
Palmer’s 8 47
Serrano Spiel set
for March 14-15
CHISHOLM — The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine.
Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.
The bonspiel was later named after Serrano, who was a medic in the Army and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.
Boys and girls ages 20 and under are invited to participate.
The bonspiel is divided into a competitive division as well as a beginner’s division for new or younger curlers.
The beginners division is now named after John Lesnak, an outstanding junior curling instructor and coach, who passed away in 2006.
There will be three events in each division, with a three-game guarantee.
Trophies will be awarded to winning and runner-up team members in all of the events. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.
The entry fee is $60 per team.
Register by calling 218-262-3562 or 969-6154 by Tuesday, March 10.
JV boys beat
Cloquet by six
CLOQUET — The Hibbing junior varsity boys basketball eam held a slim one-point lead at the half, then the Bluejackets outscored Cloquet by five in the second half for a 62-56 victory over the Lumberjacks Thursday.
Zach Rusich led the way for Hibbing (13-7) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Hyden Verhel had 13 points, and Amari Manning had nine.
