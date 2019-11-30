Arena Schedule
Sunday, Dec. 1
1-2:30 p.m. General skating $2
4-5:30 p.m. hfsc
5:45-7:45 p.m. Youth hockey
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Dec. 2
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.mn. Open skating $2
3-5:45 p.m. HHS boys
6-8:30 p.m. HHS girls
Tuesday, Dec. 3
HHS boys away
6-i7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Junior club
5-9 p.m. HHS girls game
Wednesday, Dec. 4
6-6:45 a.m. HHSFSC
6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC
Noon-1:30 p.m. Open skating $2
2-4:15 p.m. HHS boys
4:30-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. HFSC
8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Dec. 5
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:30 p.m. HHS boys
5-9 p.m. HHS girls game
Friday, Dec. 6
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
10-11:15 Fourth grade
3-4:15 p.m. HHS girls
5-9 p.m., HHS boys game
Saturday, Dec. 7
HHS boys away
8-9:30 a.m. Junior club
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Girls 10/12U tourney
Mt. Itasca will
open Dec. 7
COLERAINE — The grand opening for the Mt. Itasca Ski Area in Coleraine is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The ski area will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also will be open during both weeks of Christmas vacation.
QB Club meeting is set for Dec. 4
HIBBING — The Hibbing Quarterback Club will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Hibbing High School cafeteria.
