Arena Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 1

1-2:30 p.m. General skating $2

4-5:30 p.m. hfsc

5:45-7:45 p.m. Youth hockey

8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant

Monday, Dec. 2

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.mn. Open skating $2

3-5:45 p.m. HHS boys

6-8:30 p.m. HHS girls

Tuesday, Dec. 3

HHS boys away

6-i7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. Junior club

5-9 p.m. HHS girls game

Wednesday, Dec. 4

6-6:45 a.m. HHSFSC

6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC

Noon-1:30 p.m. Open skating $2

2-4:15 p.m. HHS boys

4:30-6:30 p.m. HHS girls

6:45-8 p.m. HFSC

8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey

Thursday, Dec. 5

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-4:30 p.m. HHS boys

5-9 p.m. HHS girls game

Friday, Dec. 6

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

10-11:15 Fourth grade

3-4:15 p.m. HHS girls

5-9 p.m., HHS boys game

Saturday, Dec. 7

HHS boys away

8-9:30 a.m. Junior club

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Girls 10/12U tourney

Mt. Itasca will

open Dec. 7

COLERAINE — The grand opening for the Mt. Itasca Ski Area in Coleraine is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

The ski area will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also will be open during both weeks of Christmas vacation.

QB Club meeting is set for Dec. 4

HIBBING — The Hibbing Quarterback Club will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Hibbing High School cafeteria.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments