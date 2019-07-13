Muni Junior League tee times
HIBBING — A total of 22 kids golfed Monday during the Hibbing Municipal Junior League.
Kaden Sweeny had the longest drive for the 9-11 year olds, and Tim Urdhal had the longest drive for the 12 and up group.
Tee times for Monday are as follows:
Noon — Collin Thompson, George Thompson, Nick Nobens, Christian Walker; 12:07 — Dawson Peterson, Owen Trullinger, Kyan Sparks, Dylan Horvath.
12:14 — Ethan Aune, Drew Forer, Oliver Stevens, Nick Ruzich; 12:21 — Andrew Slatten, Caleb Buus, Jace Kampsula, Alex Anderson.
12:28 — Mason McDonald, Tim Urdahl, Blake Riccio; 12:35 — Kate Toewe, Ella Kalisch, Ayden Tintor, Alison Trullinger; 12:42 — Jack Lunning, Ada Lunning, Isaah Hildenbrand, Paige Kalisch.
12:49 — Dylan Vesel, Grant Toewe, Kaden Sweeney, Joe Gabardi; 12:56 — Brayden Rewertz, Jonas Behchina, Noah Tichy.
On Monday, July 1, Alex Anderson was the closest to the white line on No. 1 for the game of the day.
Hoops on Howard is approaching
HIBBING — Hoops on Howard wil be held Saturday, Aug. 3, on Howard Street.
The registration deadline for the event is Wednesday, July 24, by 11:59 p.m.
Virginia offering a volleyball camp
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Volleyball Camp will be held July 8-11, at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
The camp is for all area girls going into the second grade through the 12th grade.
Call Crystal for any questions or for a brochure at 218-780-7976.
Summer Classic
is July 20-21
HIBBING — The Summer Classic, three-person scramble golf tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country on July 20-21.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf (free practice round on Friday included), flight prizes and over $1,500 of prizes with the on-course games.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division if eligible.
There will be a giant cash skins game both days.
The defending champions are Jeff Cowling, Jared Zezel and Zach Morehouse.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: 218-263-4826.
Volleyball tourney slated for Aug. 10
HERMANTOWN — The 11th annual Arrowhead High School Volleyball Captains’ Tournament will be conducted later this summer.
The tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hermantown High School.
“Get your volleyball season off to a great start,” said tournament organizers.
The tournament format is pool play followed by divisional playoffs. A minimum of four matches is guaranteed with the tournament champions receiving T-shirts.
The team entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 3. The entry fee is $100.
For more information, call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716, brian@divesportspluswear.com, www.diversportspluswear.com.
Kiel Tournament is Sunday, July 28
HIBBING — The 12th annual James (Jimmy) Kiel Memorial 2.2 Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, July 28, at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
It’s a two-person, two-way format of nine holes alternate shot and nine holes scramble.
The entry fee is $100 (cash only). There are cash prizes and surprises, along with lunch and dinner included.
Entries are limited, so sign up quickly by calling the Muni at 362-5950.
All proceeds to benefit the James R. Kiel Memorial Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.