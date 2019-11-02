Arena Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 3

8 a.m., 3 p.m. Bantam B & Pee Wee B scrimmages

4-5:30 p.m. HFSC

5:45-7:45 p.m. YH

8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant

Monday, Nov. 4

6-7 a.m. HFSC

1;2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-4:30 p.m. HFSC

4:45-7:30 p.m., HHS girls

7:45-9 p.m. CP boys

Tuesday, Nov. 5

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club

4:30-7:30 p.m. HHS girls

7:45-9 p.m. CP boys

Wednesday, Nov. 6

6-6:45 a.m. HHSFSC

6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating, $2

3-6 p.m. HHS girls

6:15-7:30 p.m. HFSC

7:45-9 p.m. YH

Thursday, Nov. 7

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-6 p.m. HHS girls

6:15-7:30 p.m. HFSC

7:45-9 p.m. CP, boys

Friday, Nov. 8

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. girls scrimmage

4:30-5:45 p.m. girls scrimmage

6-7:15 p.m. girls scrimmage

7:30-8:45 p.m. girls scrimmage

Saturday, Nov. 9

8-9:30 a.m. Jr. Club

10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. girls scrimmage

7-8:30 p.m., General

QB Club will

hold two meetings

HIBBING — The Hibbing Quarterback Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the boardroom at Mike’s Pub.

The Hibbing Quarterback Club will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the boardroom at Mike’s Pub.

Sight-in days runs through Nov. 8

HIBBING — The Hibbing Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting sight-in days, which began on Oct. 31, and will run through Friday, Nov. 8.

The range is located on Marksmanship Center Road, near the Kelly Lake bridge.

Benches, targets and spotting scopes are provided. Ear and eye protection are also provided.

The fee is $5 per firearm.

Avoid the rush. Come down early and dress warm. The coffee pot will be on.

