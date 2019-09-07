Chisholm forming Quarterback Club
CHISHOLM —The Chisholm Quarterback Club first fund raiser of the year will during the first home game on Friday, Sept. 13.
There will be tailgating prior to the game, with volunteers grilling and selling burgers, brats, chips, pop and water.
Chisholm is in the process of building up its program. They are creating this new booster club, which now has a Facebook page.
Please friend and share this page and encourage others to do the same.
Spring Classic is Sept. 14-15
HIBBING — The Fall Classic 2-Person Scramble will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at the Mesaba Country Club.
the event includes a fee practice round on Friday as a part of the $90 entry fee.
In addition to rhe regular flight prizes, there will be an additional $1,800-plus in prizes given away with Saturday’s on-course games.
There will be a giant skins game on both days.
Teams will also have the opiton to sign up for the senior division, if elibible.
The defending champions are Jeff Thune and Chris Rengstor. The defending senior champions are Bill Kern and Mint Harris.
Call 218-263-4826 to register.
Oddo, Jacobson lead Muni
Senior men
HIBBING —Mike Oddo had a 36 andn Larry Jacobson fired a 37 to lead 55 members during Hibbing Municipal Senior Men’s Club action last Monday.
Closest to the pin on No. 4 went to Ron Jacobson; closest to the pin on No. 8 went to Larry Jacobson; and Mike Brown, Shaddy Ruzich, Ted Erickson, Gary Simonson, Warren Sanders and Jim Bickett sank the longest putt.
Joe Massich won two skins with birdies on No. 5 and No. 6; Oddo got a birdie on No. 7; and Pete O’Brien birdied No. 8.
Miller aces
No. 8 at MCC
HIBBING — John Miller recorded the first hole-in-one of his career when he aced the the par 3, 157-yard eighth hole, using a 6-iron.
Witnessing the shot were Rhonda and Ron Wiiliainen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.