Arena Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 19

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bantam B Tourney

5:30-7 p.m. HFSC

8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant

Monday, Jan 20

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. open skating $2

3-3:45 p.m. HFSC

4-6:45 p.m. HHS boys

7-9:30 p.m. HHS girls

Tueseday, Jan. 21

HHS boys away

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. Junior Club

4:30-7:30 p.m. HHS girls

7:45-9 p.m. HFSC

Wednesday, Jan. 22

6-6:45 a.m. HHSFSC

6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. open skating $2

3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys

5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls

6:45-8 p.m. HFSC

8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey

Thursday, Jan 23

HHS boys away

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:30 p.m. HFSC

5-9 p.m. HHS girls game

Friday, Jan 24

HHS girls away

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. Junior club

5-9 p.m. HHS boys game

Saturday, Jan 25

8-9:30 a.m. Junior club

1-5 p.m. HHS boys game

Parks and Recreation volleyball

Monday Co-Rec Gold

Team W L

Rapids 25 3

EOH 19 11

2 Big 2 Dig 10 17

Jasper 3 24

Monday Co-Rec Silver

Team W L

Valentini’s 20 4

Volleyholics 19 5

L&M Radiator 14 10

IRCC Misfits 4 20

Chicks N A Stick 3 20

Wednesday Women’s Competitive

Team W L

Larson Const 33 7

The Cherry Bombs 32 8

Bumper Crop 26 14

How I Set Your Mother 14 26

Sportsman’s 9 31

Palmer’s 6 34

Serrano Spiel set

for March 14-15

CHISHOLM — The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.

The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine.

Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.

The bonspiel was later named after Serrano, who was a medic in the Army and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.

Boys and girls ages 20 and under are invited to participate.

The bonspiel is divided into a competitive division as well as a beginner’s division for new or younger curlers.

The beginners division is now named after John Lesnak, an outstanding junior curling instructor and coach, who passed away in 2006.

There will be three events in each division, with a three-game guarantee.

Past participants include former world champions Bob Nichols of Superior, Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott of Hibbing, and Olympic winners John Shuster of Chisholm and Tyler George of Duluth.

Trophies will be awarded to winning and runner-up team members in all of the events. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.

The entry fee is $60 per team.

Register by calling 218-262-3562 or 969-6154 by Tuesday, March 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments