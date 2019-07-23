Owens Junior Tournament slated for Aug. 2
HIBBING — The Dr. Ben Owens Memorial Junior Tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Friday, Aug. 2.
The entry fee will be $25 for ages 13 to 18 and $20 for ages 12 and under.
Participants ages 13 and older will play 18 holes, and the 12 and under divisions will play nine holes.
Golf, prizes, trophies and lunch following the round will be included.
There will be an awards presentation at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Tee times will be between 8:30 and 11:00 a.m., with the older participants teeing off first.
Volunteers are needed to escort the 10 and under age divisions,. Please contact the pro shop if you would like to help out.
Players may check the website at mesabacc.com anytime after 6 p.m., on Thursday the day before to get their exact tee times.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263- 4826 to sign up.
Divisions are as follows: Boys: 17-18; 15-16; 13-14; 11-12; 9-10; and 6-8.
Girls: 15-18; 13-14; 11-12; 9-10; and 6-8.
The Little Cup/Big Cup 2-Person Scramble Classic
HIBBING — The Little Cup/Big Cup two-person scramble tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 10-11.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf, a free practice round on Friday is included, flight prizes, and a chance to win additional prizes with Saturday’s on-course games.
The event features a giant cash skins game both days.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division, if eligible.
The event features a unique format each day.
The course will be set up randomly with nine holes of regulation-sized cups and nine holes of the larger 8-inch cups.
The defending champions are Ryan Riihinen and Ben Abrahamson.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826.
Northwest Invite begins Aug. 30
HIBBING — The 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Match Play Tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Included with the event will be a free practice round on Thursday, two tee gifts, two free drinks, a Friday buffet banquet and Hors D’oeuvres on Sunday evening.
The special events will include a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, giant skins game, Friday on-course games, match play putting tournament on Saturday, live band on Saturday night, Texas Holdem tourney on Saturday evening and a three-hole one club tourney on Sunday evening.
The early bird deadline to save $25 off the entry fee is Sunday, Aug. 11.
Golfers may visit the Northwest webpage at mesabacc.com for more details and to download a tournament application.
