Mesaba Miners will meet Aug. 29
HIBBING — The Mesaba Miners Bowling League will hold its fall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
New bowlers and teams are welcome to attend the meeting.
Dort bowlers will meet Aug. 20
HIBBING — Dort’s Commercial Bowling League will hold a fall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
It’s a five-women team. The league is looking for bowlers to either be regulars or substitutes.
Call 262-1281 and leave a message if interested in participating in the league.
Flag football will begin Sept. 3
HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.
The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.
The cost is $40.
Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.
Pickleball League looking for players
HIBBING — The Hibbing Pickleball League is looking for new players.
Call 218-969-4890 or 218-929-2820 for more information.
