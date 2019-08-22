Classic League will meet Aug. 26
HIBBING —The Classic League bowling meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
New bowlers and teams are welcome.
Call Kevin at 262-1281.
Friday Strikers will meet Aug. 29
HIBBING — The Friday Strikers League meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
Teams and individual are welcome to attend the meeting.
Teams must consist of two women and two men.
Call Kevin at 262-1281.
Koffee Klatch will meet Sept. 25
HIBBING —The Koffee Klatch for women of all ages will meet on Wednesday afternoons beginning on Sept. 25, at Hibbing Bowling Center.
No experience is necessary. It’s a fun league.
For futher information, call Pam at 262-2703.
Vangen Tourney is Sept. 7-8
PENGILLY —The Vangen 2-Person Scramble will be held Sept. 7-8, at the Swan Lake Country Club.
The entry fee is $75 per person for non-members, and $65 per person for members.
There will be a shotgun start with tee times slated for 8:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.
There will be a free meal on Saturday.
There will be a cash payout, giant skins game with 100-percent payout and cash-hole games.
To sign up stop in the clubhouse or call 218-885-3543.
Senior women bowlers will
meet Sept. 5
HIBBING — The Women’s Senior Bowling League, for women 50 years of age and older and is a non-sanctioned league, will meet Thursday afternoon at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
All skill levels are welcome.
The league meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the bowling center.
Call Sheryl at 218-262-2160 for more information.
Flag football will begin Sept. 3
HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.
The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.
The cost is $40.
Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.
Mesaba Miners will meet Aug. 29
HIBBING — The Mesaba Miners Bowling League will hold its fall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
New bowlers and teams are welcome to attend the meeting.
