JV swimmers compete in Duluth

DULUTH — The Hibbing junior varsity girls swimming team did participate in some events at the Duluth East Quad held Saturday.

In the 200 medley relay, Ella Kalisch, Serinity Wellman, Kate Reckmeyer and Courtney Massich finished third, and Jordyn McCormack, Lela Rikkola, Addie Rikkola and Lilly Lantz were fourth.

Massich was ninth in the 200 freestyle; Kalisch won the 200 individual medley; Wellman was second in the 50 freestyle; Riley Story was first in the 100 freestyle; Maki was second in the 100 freestyle; Lantz was third in the 100 freestyle; Lantz was third in the 100 backstroke; Alli Raukar was fourth in the 100 backstroke; Massich was sixth in the 100 backstroke; and Addie Rikkola, Lantz, McCormack and Meghan Savage were first in the 400 freestyle relay.

