Sight-in days begins Oct. 31

HIBBING — The Hibbing Rifle and Pistol Club will open the range for hunter sight-in on Thursday, Oct. 31, and it will run through Friday, Nov. 8.

The range is located on Marksmanship Center Road, near the Kelly Lake bridge.

Benches, targets and spotting scopes are provided. Ear and eye protection are also provided.

The fee is $5 per firearm.

Avoid the rush. Come down early and dress warm. The coffee pot will be on.

HYB will meet

on Oct. 23

HIBBING — The annual meeting for the Hibbing Little League (Hibbing Youth Baseball) will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria.

The league is in need of volunteers and individuals, who want to become involved with the board next season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments