Junior high boys win Rotary Meet
HIBBING — The Hibbing junior high girls cross country team placed second at the Hibbing Rotary Meet Thursday.
Cloquet won the meet with 34, followed by the Bluejackets with 80.
Charleigh Hartl was eighth, Addison Hess ninth, Justine McDannold 12trh, Grace Bigelow 25th, Libby Elias 26th, Miriam Milani 27th and Emma Reini 29th.
The Hibbing junior high boys team won their meet with 44 points.
Taite Murden was first overall, followed by Carter Bungarden in third, Justin Walker ninth, Ethan Aune 13th, Jack Gabardi 18th, Christian Massich 26th and Oliver Stevens 27th.
In the junior varsity race, John Larrabee finished 22nd, and Will Zollar 114th
JV swimmers down Virginia
VIRGINIA — The Hibbing junior varsity girls swimming team defeated Virginia 47-37 Tuesday.
Winning events for the Bluejackets were Lily Lantz, Alexis Walters, Addie Rikkola and Cady Rancourt in the 200 medley relay; Riley Story the 200 and 100 freestyles; Ella Kalisch the 200 individual medley; Meghan Savage the 100 butterfly; Walters in the 500 freestyle; Lantz in the 100 backstroke; and Savage, Courtney Massich, Makenna Kriske and Walters in the 400 freestyle relay.
