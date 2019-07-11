Correction
HIBBING — The Kids Kare 5K race will be held Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., and was not held Thursday as was stated in a headline in the Thursday’s edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
The Hibbing Daily Tribune regrets the mistake.
Kiel Tournament is Sunday, July 28
HIBBING — The 12th annual James (Jimmy) Kiel Memorial 2.2 Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, July 28, at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
It’s a two-person, two-way format of nine holes alternate shot and nine holes scramble.
The entry fee is $100 (cash only). There are cash prizes and surprises, along with lunch and dinner included.
Entries are limited, so sign up quickly by calling the Muni at 362-5950.
All proceeds to benefit the James R. Kiel Memorial Scholarship.
Massich, Manney lead Muni men
HIBBING — Craig Massich and Todd Manney both shot 34s for low gross honors as 71 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club golf action Wednesday.
Dave Doucette had a 22 for low net.
Andy Fisher was closest to the pin on the second shot on No. 2; Brandon Taylor was closest to the pin on No. 4; Gary Halvorson was closest to the pin on No. 8; and Dick Jensen sank the longest putt on No. 9.
Halvorson won the lone skin with a birdie on No. 4.
Blind bogey winners were Frank Quirk, Mike Brown, Larry Jacobson, Kyle Berg, Taylor, Massich, Rich Bryant, Tony Wilson, Jim Stubblefield and Joel Janezich.
Virginia offering a volleyball camp
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Volleyball Camp will be held July 8-11, at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
The camp is for all area girls going into the second grade through the 12th grade.
Call Crystal for any questions or for a brochure at 218-780-7976.
Summer Classic
is July 20-21
HIBBING — The Summer Classic, three-person scramble golf tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country on July 20-21.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf (free practice round on Friday included), flight prizes and over $1,500 of prizes with the on-course games.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division if eligible.
There will be a giant cash skins game both days.
The defending champions are Jeff Cowling, Jared Zezel and Zach Morehouse.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: 218-263-4826.
Volleyball tourney is Aug. 10
HERMANTOWN — The 11th annual Arrowhead High School Volleyball Captains’ Tournament will be conducted later this summer.
The tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hermantown High School.
“Get your volleyball season off to a great start,” said tournament organizers.
The tournament format is pool play followed by divisional playoffs. A minimum of four matches is guaranteed with the tournament champions receiving T-shirts.
The team entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 3. Team entry fee is $100.
For more information, call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716, brian@divesportspluswear.com, www.diversportspluswear.com.
Hoops on Howard is approaching
HIBBING — Hoops on Howard wil be held Saturday, Aug. 3, on Howard Street.
The registration deadline for the event is Wednesday, July 24, by 11:59 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.