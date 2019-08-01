Bautch’s 31
leads Muni men
HIBBING — Chris Bautch fired a 31 for low-gross honors as 74 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club golf action Wednesday.
Randy Lease and Tom Techar tied for low net with 27s.
Closest to the pin on the second shot on No. 2 went to Scott Stenstrom; closest to the pin on No. 4 went to Frank Quirk; closest to the pin on No. 8 went to Bob Zeiher; and Rick Loushine sank the longest putt on No. 9.
Skins winners were Zeiher on No. 1; Brian Simonson on No. 2; and Jim Stubblefield on No. 4.
Blind-bogey winners were Dave Antikainen, Tim Degnen, Jim Lahtela, Dick Jensen, Mike Oddo, Dan Tiburzi, Brandon Zubke, Paul Ruper, Tom McGuire and Stubblefield.
The Little Cup/Big Cup 2-Person Scramble Classic
HIBBING — The Little Cup/Big Cup two-person scramble tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 10-11.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf, a free practice round on Friday is included, flight prizes, and a chance to win additional prizes with Saturday’s on-course games.
The event features a giant cash skins game both days.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division, if eligible.
The event features a unique format each day.
The course will be set up randomly with nine holes of regulation-sized cups and nine holes of the larger 8-inch cups.
The defending champions are Ryan Riihinen and Ben Abrahamson.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826.
Northwest Invite begins Aug. 30
HIBBING — The 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Match Play Tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Included with the event will be a free practice round on Thursday, two tee gifts, two free drinks, a Friday buffet banquet and Hors D’oeuvres on Sunday evening.
The special events will include a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, giant skins game, Friday on-course games, match play putting tournament on Saturday, live band on Saturday night, Texas Holdem tourney on Saturday evening and a three-hole one club tourney on Sunday evening.
The early bird deadline to save $25 off the entry fee is Sunday, Aug. 11.
Golfers may visit the Northwest webpage at mesabacc.com for more details and to download a tournament application.
HCC coach is hosting hoops camp
HIBBING —Hibbing Community College men’s basketball coach Paul Ciochetto will be hosting a Basketball Academy of the Iron Range Skills Camp from Tuesday through Thursday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The camp will run from 9 a.m., until noon, with participants ranging from kindergarten through college.
Ciochetto will focus on developing skills, including proper shooting mechanics, ballhandling, rebounding and defensive footwork.
Bring a water bottle and a reversable jersey or two shirts, one white, one black.
The cost for preregistration is $50 or it’s $50 at the door.
For futher information, text, call or e-mail Ciochtto at 218-969-9542 or paulciochetto@gmail.com
