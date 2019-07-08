Caliguire leads Muni senior men
HIBBING — Al Caliguire shot a 35 for low gross honors as 65 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Senior Men’s Club golf action Monday.
Closest to the hole on NO. 4 went to Bob Zeiher; closest to the hole on No. 8 was won by Warren Sanders; and Jack Dougherty sank the longest putt.
Skins winners were Al Brandt on No. 6, and Dan Sundberg on No. 7.
Hoops on Howard is approaching
HIBBING — Hoops on Howard wil be held Saturday, Aug. 3, on Howard Street.
The registration deadline for the event is Wednesday, July 24, by 11:59 p.m.
Virginia offering a volleyball camp
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Volleyball Camp will be held July 8-11, at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
The camp is for all area girls going into the second grade through the 12th grade.
Call Crystal for any questions or a brochure at 218-780-7976.
Summer Classic
is July 20-21
HIBBING — The Summer Classic, three-person scramble golf tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country on July 20-21.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf (free practice round on Friday included), flight prizes and over $1,500 of prizes with the on-course games.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division if eligible.
There will be a giant cash skins game both days.
The defending champions are Jeff Cowling, Jared Zezel and Zach Morehouse.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: 218-263-4826.
EES Scramble is July 13-14
PENGILLY — The EES 3-Man Scramble will be conducted on July 13 and 14, at the Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly.
The tournament is limited to 60 teams. Entry fee is $85 per person for non-members and $75 per person for members. It will be a two-day, 36-hole event with scores counting both days. Golfers will be flighted after the first day.
There will be two sessions of shotgun starts each day, at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There will be a Women’s Division. Women must specify when registering that they want to participate in this division.
A hole in one contest will pay $10,000 for amateurs only from 150 yards.
Giant cash Skins Game and $1,500 in flag game prizes based on 60 teams. There will be a $10,000 total flight payout based on 60 teams.
To register, call 218-885-3543 or sign up at the club. The event is sponsored by Engineered Equipment Services.
Volleyball tourney is Aug. 10
HERMANTOWN — The 11th annual Arrowhead High School Volleyball Captains’ Tournament will be conducted later this summer.
The tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hermantown High School.
“Get your volleyball season off to a great start,” said tournament organizers.
The tournament format is pool play followed by divisional playoffs. A minimum of four matches is guaranteed with the tournament champions receiving T-shirts.
The team entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 3. Team entry fee is $100.
For more information, call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716, brian@divesportspluswear.com, www.diversportspluswear.com.
