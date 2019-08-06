The Little Cup/Big Cup 2-Person Scramble Classic

HIBBING — The Little Cup/Big Cup two-person scramble tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 10-11.

The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf, a free practice round on Friday is included, flight prizes, and a chance to win additional prizes with Saturday’s on-course games.

The event features a giant cash skins game both days.

Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division, if eligible.

The event features a unique format each day.

The course will be set up randomly with nine holes of regulation-sized cups and nine holes of the larger 8-inch cups.

The defending champions are Ryan Riihinen and Ben Abrahamson.

Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826.

Flag football will begin Sept. 3

HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.

The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.

The cost is $40.

Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.

The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.

