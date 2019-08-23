Oddo’s 34 leads Muni men
HIBBING — Mike Oddo fired a 34 for low-gross honors as 63 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club golf action Wednesday.
Rich Bryan was closest to the pin the second shot on No. 2; Chuck Vukad was closest to the pin on No. 4; Randy Murray was closest to the pin on No. 8; and Dave Doucette sank the longest putt on No. 9.
Ron Jacobson was the lone skins winner, making an eagle on No. 7.
Blind-bogey winners were Frank Klein, Andy Ross, Jon Benz, Tom Steinke, Scott Dye, Tony Wilson, Nick Cimermancic, Frank Zubich, Gene Johnson and Matt Olson.
Commercial League will
meet Aug. 28
HIBBING —The Commerical Bowling League has a meeting set for Wednesday, Aug. 28, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
All interested participants are urged to attend.
Classic League will meet Aug. 26
HIBBING —The Classic League bowling meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
New bowlers and teams are welcome.
Call Kevin at 262-1281.
Friday Strikers will meet Aug. 29
HIBBING — The Friday Strikers League meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
Teams and individual are welcome to attend the meeting.
Teams must consist of two women and two men.
Call Kevin at 262-1281.
Koffee Klatch will meet Sept. 25
HIBBING —The Koffee Klatch for women of all ages will meet on Wednesday afternoons beginning on Sept. 25, at Hibbing Bowling Center.
No experience is necessary. It’s a fun league.
For futher information, call Pam at 262-2703.
Senior women bowlers will
meet Sept. 5
HIBBING — The Women’s Senior Bowling League, for women 50 years of age and older and is a non-sanctioned league, will meet Thursday afternoon at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
All skill levels are welcome.
The league meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the bowling center.
Call Sheryl at 218-262-2160 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.