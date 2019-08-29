Massich leads Muni men

HIBBING — Craig Massich fired a 34 for low-gross honors as 38 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club golf action Wednesday.

John Nobens had a 27 for low net.

Closest to the pin on the second shot on No. 2 went to Warren Sanders; closest to the pin on No. 4 was won by Brandon Zubke; closest to the pin on No. 8 went to Mike Oddo; and Tim Degnan sank the longest putt on No. 9.

Massich had a skin on the second hole, and Nobens had the lone birdie on No. 7.

Blilnd-bogey winners were Glenn Melchert, Dave Baumgard, Jim Lahtela, Sanders, Rick Loushine, Jim Vukad, Pat Massich, Larry Jacobson, Mark Temple and Nobens.

