Massich leads Muni men
HIBBING — Craig Massich fired a 34 for low-gross honors as 38 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club golf action Wednesday.
John Nobens had a 27 for low net.
Closest to the pin on the second shot on No. 2 went to Warren Sanders; closest to the pin on No. 4 was won by Brandon Zubke; closest to the pin on No. 8 went to Mike Oddo; and Tim Degnan sank the longest putt on No. 9.
Massich had a skin on the second hole, and Nobens had the lone birdie on No. 7.
Blilnd-bogey winners were Glenn Melchert, Dave Baumgard, Jim Lahtela, Sanders, Rick Loushine, Jim Vukad, Pat Massich, Larry Jacobson, Mark Temple and Nobens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.