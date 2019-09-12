Muni Senior Men hold club championship
HIBBING — A total of 52 members took part in the Hibbing Municipal Senior’s Men’s Club Championship held on Monday.
Mike Oddo won the first flight title, with Bob Zeiher placing second, Al Caliguiri third and Dan Sundberg fourth.
Other flight results were as follows:
Second flight — 1. Joe Massich; 2. Bill Kern; 3. Larry Fearing; 4. Del Huhta.
Third flight — 1. Mark Warner; 2. Tom Schleppegrell; 3. Gerald Gibson; 4. Dave Baumgard.
Fourth flight — 1. Rick Loushine; 2. Wally Thompson; 3. Steve Massich; 4. Dave Howard.
Fifth flight — 1. Frank Zubich; 2. Dennis Kelley; 3. Ron Bocht; Gerald Jordan.
Sixth flight — 1. Dave Andrew; 2. Kevin Gargano; 3. Dan Brown; 4. Denis Estey.
Both Oddo and Zeiher shot 37s on the day.
Schleppegrell was closest to the pin on the fourth hole; and Jim Stubblefield was closest to the pin on the eighth hole.
Loushine had a skin on No. 4, and Sundberg had a skin on No. 8.
JV swimmers win one, lose one
INT’L. FALLS —The Hibbing junior varsity girls swimming team defeated International Falls 95-75 in a dual meet held on Aug. 29.
Winning events for the Bluejackets were Lilly Lantz in the 200 freestyle; Sylvie Wetzel in diving; Ella Kalisch in the 50 butterfly; Jordyn McCormach in the 100 freestyle; Geli Stenson in the 500 freestyle; and Lantz, Kate Reckmeyer, Lela Rikkola and McCormack in the 400 freestyle relay.
In a meet held on Sept. 5, in Cloquet, the Lumberjacks beat Hibbing 108-75.
Winning for the Bluejackets were Mia Savage in the 50 freestyle; Lantz in the 300 freestyle; Kalisch, Alexis Walters, Savage and Janessa Wilson in the 200 freestyle relay; Lantz in the 100 backstroke; and McCormack, Savage, Walters and Lantz in the 400 freestyle relay.
