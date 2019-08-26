Spring Classic is Sept. 14-15
HIBBING — The Fall Classic 2-Person Scramble will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at the Mesaba Country Club.
the event includes a fee practice round on Friday as a part of the $90 entry fee.
In addition to rhe regular flight prizes, there will be an additional $1,800-plus in prizes given away with Saturday’s on-course games.
There will be a giant skins game on both days.
Teams will also have the opiton to sign up for the senior division, if elibible.
The defending champions are Jeff Thune and Chris Rengstor. The defending senior champions are Bill Kern and Mint Harris.
Call 218-263-4826 to register.
Vangen Tourney is Sept. 7-8
PENGILLY —The Vangen 2-Person Scramble will be held Sept. 7-8, at the Swan Lake Country Club.
The entry fee is $75 per person for non-members, and $65 per person for members.
There will be a shotgun start with tee times slated for 8:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.
There will be a free meal on Saturday.
There will be a cash payout, giant skins game with 100-percent payout and cash-hole games.
To sign up stop in the clubhouse or call 218-885-3543.
Mesaba Miners will meet Aug. 29
HIBBING — The Mesaba Miners Bowling League will hold its fall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
New bowlers and teams are welcome to attend the meeting.
Commercial League will
meet Aug. 28
HIBBING —The Commerical Bowling League has a meeting set for Wednesday, Aug. 28, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
All interested participants are urged to attend.
Senior women bowlers will
meet Sept. 5
HIBBING — The Women’s Senior Bowling League, for women 50 years of age and older and is a non-sanctioned league, will meet Thursday afternoon at the Hibbing Bowling Center.
All skill levels are welcome.
The league meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the bowling center.
Call Sheryl at 218-262-2160 for more information.
