Zubich, Brown lead senior men
HIBBING — Tony Zubich and Mike Brown both shot 36s for low-gross honors as 62 members took part in Hibbing Municipal Senior Men’s Club action on July 29.
Closest to the holw on No. 4 went to Les Nefzger; closest to the pin on No. 8 went to Evan Sega; and Ron Jacobson, Ron Bocht, Rick Loushine and Dave Andrews sank the longest putt.
Hildenbrand, Vesel lead
junior league
HIBBING — A total of 26 kids took part in Hibbing Municipal Junior League on July 29.
Isaiah Hildenbrand was closest to the pin on No. 8 for the 12-17-year-olds; and Dylan Vesel was closest for the nine and 11-year-olds.
The Junior League held its annual scramble on Monday, as it was the last day for the league.
Results will be posted later.
Flag football will begin Sept. 3
HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.
The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.
The cost is $40.
Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.
The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.
The Little Cup/Big Cup 2-Person Scramble Classic
HIBBING — The Little Cup/Big Cup two-person scramble tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 10-11.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf, a free practice round on Friday is included, flight prizes, and a chance to win additional prizes with Saturday’s on-course games.
The event features a giant cash skins game both days.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division, if eligible.
The event features a unique format each day.
The course will be set up randomly with nine holes of regulation-sized cups and nine holes of the larger 8-inch cups.
The defending champions are Ryan Riihinen and Ben Abrahamson.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826.
Northwest Invite begins Aug. 30
HIBBING — The 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Match Play Tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Included with the event will be a free practice round on Thursday, two tee gifts, two free drinks, a Friday buffet banquet and Hors D’oeuvres on Sunday evening.
The special events will include a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, giant skins game, Friday on-course games, match play putting tournament on Saturday, live band on Saturday night, Texas Holdem tourney on Saturday evening and a three-hole one club tourney on Sunday evening.
The early bird deadline to save $25 off the entry fee is Sunday, Aug. 11.
Golfers may visit the Northwest webpage at mesabacc.com for more details and to download a tournament application.
