Senior women bowlers will

meet Sept. 5

HIBBING — The Women’s Senior Bowling League, for women 50 years of age and older and is a non-sanctioned league, will meet Thursday afternoon at the Hibbing Bowling Center.

All skill levels are welcome.

The league meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the bowling center.

Call Sheryl at 218-262-2160 for more information.

Flag football will begin Sept. 3

HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.

The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.

The cost is $40.

Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.

The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.

Mesaba Miners will meet Aug. 29

HIBBING — The Mesaba Miners Bowling League will hold its fall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.

New bowlers and teams are welcome to attend the meeting.

Pickleball open house in Virginia

VIRGINIA — A pickleball open house will be held Monday, Aug. 26, at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club from 5-8 p.m.

Players of all ability levels — from beginner to advanced are welcome. The event is free for members and $10 for non-members.

Participants are urged to bring a treat to share. For more information call the club at 742-3429.

