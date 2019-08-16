Flag football will begin Sept. 3

HIBBING — Hibbing Youth Flag Football for grades three and four is open to both boys and girls, with the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and concluding with an end-of-the-year tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Practices will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, with games on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Cheever Flag Football Field.

The league will feature a sem-competitive 5-on-5 format, which will focus on passing concepts and running routes.

The cost is $40.

Register in the Hibbing Community Education office or at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/community-education.

The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23.

Dort bowlers will meet Aug. 20

HIBBING — Dort’s Commercial Bowling League will hold a fall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.

It’s a five-women team. The league is looking for bowlers to either be regulars or substitutes.

Call 262-1281 and leave a message if interested in participating in the league.

Mesaba Miners will meet Aug. 29

HIBBING — The Mesaba Miners Bowling League will hold its fall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hibbing Bowling Center.

New bowlers and teams are welcome to attend the meeting.

