Horseshoe Standings
Tuesday League
Name W L %
Rich B. 19.5 5.5 51
Toby N. 17.5 6.5 42
Richard Lampton 20.5 8.5 39
Dan S. 22 10 30
Kelli Pierce 8.5 5.5 20
Rory Pierce Sr. 14 11 23
Ray Pierce Jr. 8 7 30
Virgil Anderson 14.5 13.5 25
John Pierce Sr. 16.5 15.5 34
Lenny Sandberg 13 14 17
Anna Pierce 8 9 31
Tim Schmalz 6 8 14
Mike S. 6 8 8
Ryan Pierce 5.5 7.5 24
Ray Pierce Sr. 10.5 14.5 19
Tina Bussey 5 9 41
Sue Pierce 6 11 17
Peter Heltunen 5 12 34
Dylan Unger 2 13 10
Billy Unger 2 15 17
Austin Pierce 0 3
Palmers League
Name W L %
Canadian Club 17 3 31
Team OATS 16.5 4.5 21
Anna and Sue 16.5 4.5 24
Tina and Sandra 13 7 31
R&R Express 13 7 25
Jen and Breann 12 9 23
Dead Ringers 12 7 17
Team USA 11.5 7.5 27
We Bad 8.5 10.5 20
Team MRK 7 13 11
Ringling Bros. 7 12 6
Fire and Iron 5 14 9
Dylan and Shawn 3 16 6
Heather and Marty 3 16 7
Josh and Crystal 2 17 3
The Little Cup/Big Cup 2-Person Scramble Classic
HIBBING — The Little Cup/Big Cup two-person scramble tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 10-11.
The entry fee is $90 and includes three rounds of golf, a free practice round on Friday is included, flight prizes, and a chance to win additional prizes with Saturday’s on-course games.
The event features a giant cash skins game both days.
Teams will also have the option to sign up for the senior division, if eligible.
The event features a unique format each day.
The course will be set up randomly with nine holes of regulation-sized cups and nine holes of the larger 8-inch cups.
The defending champions are Ryan Riihinen and Ben Abrahamson.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826.
Northwest Invite begins Aug. 30
HIBBING — The 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Match Play Tourney will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Included with the event will be a free practice round on Thursday, two tee gifts, two free drinks, a Friday buffet banquet and Hors D’oeuvres on Sunday evening.
The special events will include a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, giant skins game, Friday on-course games, match play putting tournament on Saturday, live band on Saturday night, Texas Holdem tourney on Saturday evening and a three-hole one club tourney on Sunday evening.
The early bird deadline to save $25 off the entry fee is Sunday, Aug. 11.
Golfers may visit the Northwest webpage at mesabacc.com for more details and to download a tournament application.
Owens Junior Tournament slated for Aug. 2
HIBBING — The Dr. Ben Owens Memorial Junior Tournament will be held at the Mesaba Country Club on Friday, Aug. 2.
The entry fee will be $25 for ages 13 to 18 and $20 for ages 12 and under.
Participants ages 13 and older will play 18 holes, and the 12 and under divisions will play nine holes.
Golf, prizes, trophies and lunch following the round will be included.
There will be an awards presentation at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Tee times will be between 8:30 and 11:00 a.m., with the older participants teeing off first.
Volunteers are needed to escort the 10 and under age divisions,. Please contact the pro shop if you would like to help out.
Players may check the website at mesabacc.com anytime after 6 p.m., on Thursday the day before to get their exact tee times.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263- 4826 to sign up.
Divisions are as follows: Boys: 17-18; 15-16; 13-14; 11-12; 9-10; and 6-8.
Girls: 15-18; 13-14; 11-12; 9-10; and 6-8.
Muni Junior tee times for Monday
HIBBING — A total of 21 kids took part in Hibbing Municipal Junior Club on Monday, with Ethan Aune, Isaiah Hildenbrand and Ada Lunning winning the putting contest.
The last day of junior league will be Monday, Aug. 5. If unable to attend, let the clubhouse know.
Tee times for Monday are as follows:
Noon — Collin Thompson, George Thompson, Nick Nobens, Christian Walker; 12:07 — Dawson Peterson, Owen Trullinger, Kyan Sparks, Dylan Horvath.
12:14 — Ethan Aune, Drew Forer, Oliver Stevens; Nick Ruzich; 12:21 — Andrew Slatten, Caleb Buus, Jace Kampsula, Alex Anderson.
12:28 — Mason McDonald, Tim Urdahl, Blake Ricco; 12:35 — Kate Toewe, Ella Kalisch, Ayden Tintor, Allson Trullinger; 12:42 — Jack Lunning, Ada Lunning, Isaiah Hildenbrandm Paige Kalsich.
12:49 — Dylan Vesel, Grant Toewe, Kaden Sweeney, Joe Gabardi; 12:56 — Brayden Rewertz, Jonas Benchina, Noah Tichy.
