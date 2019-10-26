HIBBING — The Hibbing Rifle and Pistol Club will open the range for hunter sight-in on Thursday, Oct. 31, and it will run through Friday, Nov. 8.

The range is located on Marksmanship Center Road, near the Kelly Lake bridge.

Benches, targets and spotting scopes are provided. Ear and eye protection are also provided.

The fee is $5 per firearm.

Avoid the rush. Come down early and dress warm. The coffee pot will be on.

