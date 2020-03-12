CHISHOLM — The Serrano Memorial Bonspiel will begin Friday at the Chisholm Curling Club.
The draws for the event are as follows:
Friday, 6 p.m. — Jason Brula (Curl Mesabi) vs. Danika Kaczor (Grand Rapids); Taylor Davis (Grand Rapids) vs. Bennett Simon (Curl Mesabi); Gwen Baucom (Hibbing) vs. Landry Berlin (Curl Mesabi); Brynn Rozinka (Curl Mesabi) vs. Chris Maki (Hibbing).
Friday, 8 p.m. — Rylin Cooper (Curl Mesabi) vs. Thomas Segari (Grand Rapids); Jonah Giermann (Chisholm) vs. Janie Potts (Curl Mesabi); Lucas Segari (Grand Rapids), vs. Chisholm Tire (Hibbing); Hunter Carpenter (Hibbing) vs. Brody Haavisto (Curl Mesabi)..
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. — Matias Honkala (Curl Mesabi) vs. Chase Micheletti (Curl Mesabi).
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Alicia Quello (Bemidji) vs. Team Jack (Duluth); Mason Nordberg (Duluth) vs. Raelynn Trask (Bemidji); Colin McShane (Duluth) vs. Joseph George (Duluth); Luke Vos (Duluth) vs. winner Friday game).
Saturday, noon — Nia Berg (Bemidji) vs. Olive Holden (Duluth); AJ Montana (Four Seasons) v. Alex Harrison (Bemidji); Take Out for Dinner (Bemidji) vs. Davin Britton (Duluth); Will Peterson (Duluth) vs. Noah Ness (Bemidji).
Saturday, 2 p.m. — Carol Chance (Bemidji) vs. Tommy Cagle (Duluth); Mike Butler (Duluth) vs. Ryker Gulseth (Detroit Lakes).
