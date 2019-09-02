Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The last time a Mesaba Country Club member won the Northwest Invite was 1997.
The winner was Mint Harris.
It took 22 years, but another country-club member has climbed that mountain — Ryan Riihinen.
The Hibbing native defeated Peter Capouch 1-up with a birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the title at the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational on Monday.
According to Riihinen, it wasn’t easy beating the former Hibbing High School graduate, who now lives in Plymouth.
“I don’t think I’ve grinded harder in my life,” Riihinen said. “It was definitely one of the tougher Northwest’s I’ve played. Coming into this, I wasn’t playing my best golf, but as I kept playing through the matches, it felt like my game was getting better and better.
“Sure enough, it was. That putt on 18 sealed the deal. It feels really good.”
Capouch was grinding just as hard as Riihinen.
“It was back-and-forth, and Ryan didn’t make many mistakes today,” Capouch said. “He played like he did all weekend. He played tough.”
Riihinen had to work so hard because Capouch was on his game.
“That was one of the tougher matches I’ve played in match play,” Riihinen said. “He said he had four birdies on the back nine. It was a fantastic match. Hats off to him for playing so well.”
Riihinen was 2-up on Capouch after 15 holes, but the former Bluejacket hockey player made a run on No. 16 and No. 17.
“After 15, I figured I just try and make pars and see what happens,” Riihinen said. “Sure enough, my playing partner birdied both of those holes. I started to get a little nervous. We went 18, and the rest is history.”
Capouch had to make a push, and he picked the right time do it.
“I had been hitting a hybrid off of 16 all week, but I pulled a driver and hit a good one there,” Capouch said. “I hit a good 3-wood. It was time to make a birdie or go home. I made one there and at 17.
“I thought it was anybody’s game. He hit a good drive (on 18), and I hit it right. It was OK, but he made a good putt.”
On 18, Capouch was the bottom the green, while Riihinen was within 10-feet of the hole.
Capouch had a nice putt, putting himself with distance of a par, but Riihinen calmly sank his birdie putt to end the match.
“It looked like a straight-up-the-hill-type-of putt,” Riihinen said. “I tried to get it to the hole, and not leave it short. It went right in the middle. I was thankful for that.”
Riihinen showed some emotion after the putt dropped in.
“Words can’t explain how great I felt after that,” Riihinen said. “I fist pumped pretty hard. I put a lot of work into this, and it’s finally paid off.”
Capouch had a sense that Riihinen’s putt was going in.
“When he was standing over his putt, I said, ‘If he makes it, great,’” Capouch said. “That’s how want to win it, with a birdie. It’s no fun taking second place, but he won the tournament. Congrats to him.”
Winning the match with that birdie couldn’t have been more fitting.
“It feels fantastic,” Riihinen said. “To have both of us playing our best golf, and to have one of us finish with a birdie on the ending hole, it means a lot.”
Senior Division
Gary Carlson sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole to square the match, then he won on the first extra hole to capture the Senior Division title 1-up over Pat Klaers.
Carlson, who hails from Duluth, was 2-down with three holes to play, and somehow, some way, he pulled it out.
“It was that whole, ‘Don’t give up,’” Carlson said. “That’s all it was. I got a good par on 17 from trees, and he didn’t get up-and-down. He missed a short birdie putt on 18, and I made mine. The next thing you know, we were going down one again.
“It was a battle. It was tough. The whole year has been tough on me. I’m not playing well.”
As he was standing over that putt, Carlson read it right and poured it into the center of the cup to square the match.
“I knew the line and hit it because there’s no tomorrow,” Carlson said. “I miss the putt, I lose the match. That makes those putts a little easier. The biggest thing was the shot into that green. It’s such a tough green.
“I’ve had shots zip right off of the green, so to have it hold up, inside of him, was big. He hit a great shot on 18. To put it inside of him was a big shot for me.”
On the extra hole, Carlson lagged a putt up to two-feet from the hole, while Klaers was having some trouble behind the first green.
“He got a little aggressive on his approach, and I got conservative,” Carlson said. “That was the difference. He had a hard up-and-down from over that green. I knew that, so I did a bit of a lag putt, and that was it.”
Klaers, who was the defending champion, had the same putt as Carlson, so he did give him a good read on the line.
“I thought, ‘Well, he might make it,’” Klaers said. “It was a tough putt. Sure enough, he did. He played great. He had a great up-and-down on 17, so he closed strong. I played pretty good. I got to the 19th hole, so I can’t complain about that.
“It wasn’t the result I preferred, but that’s golf. It’s the nature of game. You play hard, do your best and the results are the results.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.