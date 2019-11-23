Parks & Rec Volleyball

Co-Rec

Team W L

Volleyholics 8 1

Valentini’s 5 1

Rapids 7 2

EOH 7 2

L&M Radiator 5 4

2 Big 2 Dig 4 5

Jasper 0 9

IRCC Misfits 0 6

Chicks N’ Sticks 0 6

Women’s Competitive

Team W L

Larson Const 15 0

Cherry Bombs 12 3

Bumper Crop 9 6

HISYM 7 8

Sportsman’s 2 13

Palmer’s 0 15

