HIBBING — The team of Baumgardner, Cowling and Morehouse won the championship flight at the Muni 3-Man Scramble held Sept. 7-8, at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.

Schminsky, Malm and Miller placed second and Wilson, Parson and Weberg were third.

Other results were as follows:

First flight — 1. Stirewalt, Fattici, Jagnuch; 2. Wilminko, Silampaa, Johnson; 3. Caligiuri, Cowling, Stephanson.

Second flight — 1. Bittman, Bittman, Kosel; 2. Wilson, Edmonds, Olson; 3. Wilcox, Cole, Anderson.

Third flight — 1. Gargano, Gargano, Gargano; 2. Antikainen, Antikainen, Antikainen; 3. Stirewalt, Butcher, Raiber.

Fourth flight — 1. Seeba, Giombetti, Milani; 2. Stubblefield, Johnson, Zeiher; 3. Steinke, Hoag, Ferris.

Fifth flight — 1. Saralampi, Saralampi, Wick; 2. Heine, Sunveri, Bailey.

Game winners were as follows: Rick Johnson sank the longest putt on the ninth hole; Joe Massich was closest to the pin on the fourth hole; Thune won the long drive on No. 2; and Greg Gargano closest to the pin on No. 8.

