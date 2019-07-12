GRAND RAPIDS — In the world of pickleball, Scott Moore carries a big name.
Moore, six-time Major Triple Crown winner and 20-time US Pickleball Association (USAPA) national champion from Colorado Springs, Colo., was in Grand Rapids July 10, representing his High Performance Pickleball company and giving a clinic on pickleball. He has been the top Senior player in the world for the past five years.
According to literature about the clinics he presents, those who attend receive intensive, semi-private training in strategy, technique, skill development, positioning, effective practice games and mental toughness.
“It is such a multi-dimensional game and it does include aspects of all racquet games,” Moore said via telephone Thursday. “It also is multi-dimensional in that it is extremely social, it’s extremely competitive and physically challenging, and it’s also very strategic and mentally engaging as well.
“It just combines aspects of so many different sports and so many disciplines that I just really fell in love with it when I started playing six-and-a-half years ago.”
Bob Holycross, who is involved with pickleball in Grand Rapids, said there were about 35 participants overall who took part in the clinic which was conducted at the outdoor courts located at the Itasca County Family YMCA.
“I understand that pickleball is foreign and that a not a lot of people don’t know what it is, but Scott Moore in the pickleball world is probably equivalent to a Tiger Woods in the golf world,” Holycross explained. “He is that well-known and he is considered the premiere world Senior pickleball player and we had him here in Grand Rapids conducting a clinic for us.
“We are just so in awe and appreciative for he and his wife Susan coming to Grand Rapids to conduct this clinic for us.”
Added Ann Will, who also is involved locally in pickleball, “The best thing was that it was a great learning experience for all of us to see pickleball at that high level. As an educator all my life I love learning new things so I am fascinated in learning how to do things correctly and (Moore) is just a master teacher. Not only does he demonstrate but he can break it down and teach it. That’s a big gift that I think Scott has.
“Hopefully everybody who was involved in the clinic can raise their level of play to make them even happier.”
Holycross said participants of the clinic will be sent a survey to assess their thoughts on how the clinic went but he said the initial reaction was that it was extremely positive.
“It was positive in terms of what people learned and the experience of seeing and playing next to (Moore) and to be able to ask questions of someone of his background and ability was truly a unique experience for most of us,” Holycross said.
Moore said he excels at the game because he is a racquet sports junkie and that he has had a racquet or a paddle in his hand for pretty much his whole life.
“I think pickleball for me is the perfect game and I play it the best of any of them because it combines all the skill sets that I have,” said Moore. “It also, in my opinion, is the best sport ever created because it combines elements of so many other sports. It’s social, it is able to be played by all, it is not that expensive to play, and there are courts popping up all around the country and the world. So, it is very accessible.”
