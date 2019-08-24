HIBBING — Craig Massich had never won a Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club championship, but there he was in the finals against five-time champion Chris Bautch, who has played in eight finals, finishing as a runner up three times.
So was Massich intimidated? Not in the least.
He went head-to-head with Bautch, and through six holes, the two were all-square.
That’s when Massich pulled off the shot of the match.
He hit his drive on the green on hole No. 7, made birdie and went 1-up.
From there, Massich was able to hold off Bautch over the next two holes, halving both of them, to come away with his first Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club championship Saturday.
Massich may not have been intimidated, but he was nervous.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s match play, a different format,” Massich said. “Anything can happen at anytime. You can lose a hole here and win a hole there. Chris is an excellent golfer.
“His game, all the way around, is good. We battled it out all the way to the end. I had the lucky drive on seven. I missed my putt for eagle, but I got 1-up and held on all the way to the end.”
Bautch, who was looking for title No. 6, was disappointed that he couldn’t finish the job.
“We both didn’t have our best today, but he played a little bit better than me,” Bautch said. “He got it done.”
Massich actually found himself down one after the first hole, and in a nine-hole match, there’s not much time to make up for lost ground.
Massich didn’t panic.
“The biggest thing here is staying out of the trees,” Massich said. “As soon as you start getting into trees… That first hole, I had a little tree trouble. You go hole-to-hole. That’s all you can do.
“You can’t give up after one hole. In match play you can lose a hole, then get it back on the next hole.”
That’s exactly what Massich did, winning the second hole to square the match.
After a halve on the third hole, Bautch found some tree trouble on the par 3 fourth. Massich got his three, and took a 1-up lead.
“I got lucky on that one,” Massich said. “I had a short shot into the green, and putted up. Chris put his shot farther back, and hit the tree. That was the theme of the day. It was trees, trees and more trees.”
The two halved the fifth hole, then Bautch watched a birdie putt fall into the hole on No. 6, which made the match all-square again.
Bautch actually had birdie putts of less than 10-feet on
both the third and fifth holes, but he couldn’t capitalize on them.
“I definitely had some chances,” Bautch said. “I couldn’t get it done.”
Bautch did take advantage of that birdie opportunity on the sixth hole. His putt went to the high side of the hole, hung on the lip of the cup for a second, then dropped in to square the match.
“I knew I had to make that one,” Bautch said. “It kind of lipped out, then fell back in again. I got a little lucky on that one. I knew I had to make it because I was already 1-down.”
That’s when Massich hit the biggest drive of the match.
He was about 10-feet from the hole, looking at eagle, but a birdie was in the cards.
“I knew it was a turning point there,” Massich said. “I didn’t see it until I got up there. We were looking for Dave (Simons’) ball, and when I got out from behind a tree, I saw it on the green. I didn’t even think it was mine, to be honest.
“There it was sitting there. That was the first time all year that I had driven a green on any hole. It was nice.”
Bautch’s drive ended up in the sand trap. He blasted out, then missed his birdie putt.
“I knew I had to get that one up-and-down,” Bautch said. “I didn’t hit it hard enough, and I left myself a longer putt than I wanted to. I didn’t make it.”
With the pin in the front of the eighth hole, Massich had just one thought.
“I was trying to stay below the hole,” Massich said. “You don’t want to be above the hole, especially when the pin position is down low like that. It’s easier to chip into the hill.”
Massich chipped his ball to about 3-feet of the hole, but on the sidehill.
Bautch sank his putt for par, making Massich’s putt look a little longer.
“That was another lucky one there,” Batuch said. “It was right on the edge, and it seemed like the wind blew it in. I didn’t think it was going in, then it fell in.”
Massich stepped up to his ball and calmly sank that putt to keep that 1-up lead.
“Those can sometimes be the worst to try and make,” Massich said. “That’s one of those, especially in match play, where you can line it up and hit it through the break. You don’t try to play the break or anything. I gave it a go.”
Both Massich and Bautch were on the green in regulation on No. 9, but they were looking at 20-plus foot putts.
Massich knocked his putt less than a foot away, and tapped in for par.
Bautch wasn’t able to sink his birdie putt, giving the match to Massich.
“I just skimmed the edge on my putt,” Massich said. “I thought it was going to curve and go back in. It didn’t. I’m glad it stopped a couple of inches away from the hole. I didn’t want a putt coming back.
“Chris is an excellent golfer. It’s fun to get out here with everybody. You see the same faces every year. It was a nice day. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Bautch beat Brian Simonson in the semifinals, while Massich upended Simons in their semifinal contest.
“I’m happy for Craig,” Bautch said. “He’s a good guy. I don’t mind losing to him. He played better. He deserved it.”
Simons would beat Simonson in an extra hole to place third.
