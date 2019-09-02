Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — Bob Leaf has been playing golf for quite some time, and the 75-year-old Excelsior native has seen and felt it all on a golf course.
So when he saw a 5-up lead start to dissipate, he fell back on his experience.
When his lead was cut to 1-up with one hole to play, Leaf did what he had to do, halve the 18th hole.
That’s exactly what he did, and he came away with that 1-up victory over Tom Gornick for the Super Senior title at the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Golf Tour
nament Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
What was it like seeing Gornick make that charge?
“When you get older, the nerves kind of get you a little bit, but I’ve played a lot of golf, a lot of tournaments, a lot of state tournaments,” Leaf said. “It’s not foreign to me. I think I got a little bit lazy.
“I didn’t stay aggressive, then one slips, then you say, ‘Oh, no.’ Then another one slips and it’s, ‘Oh no.’ You know how it goes.”
Gornick wasn’t sure if he’d be able to come back or not.
“He’s so good,” Gornick said. “He’s really good. I needed him to get tired. He walked 18 holes Sunday, and he walked 18 holes today. I needed anything to break. I wasn’t playing all that well, but I played better on the back side.
“Bob started to hit some wayward shots, and that allowed me to climb back in it. I pushed him to 18. I was happy with that. At least I didn’t get blown out.”
The only way for Leaf to get out of his funk was to keep plugging away.
“I got a couple of bad breaks, and that’s the way it is,” Leaf said. “That’s the way golf is. You have to keep at it.”
Up until the 13th hole, Leaf was in command of the match. He was actually 2-under-par at one point of the match.
“I was playing good,” Leaf said. “From tee to green, up through 12 or 13, I didn’t miss a green. I let it slip away a little bit. That’s golf.”
Gornick had all of the momentum for the 14th hole on.
Gornick was making some middle-distance putts to either tie or win holes, then he took advantage of 16 and 17 when Leaf hit one out-of-bounds and one in the woods.
“He’s so good that I can only hope to play as well as he does in 10 years,” Gornick said. “He’s fun to watch because he doesn’t try to overswing. He hits farther than you think. He’s solid tee-to-green, short game, putting. He’s awesome.”
Even so, Gornick knew he would have a hard time coming all the way back.
“When you talk to the other players that know him, when he was younger, he was excellent,” Gornick said. “It carries over. He’s in good shape. He takes care of himself. God bless him for that.”
It was Leaf’s first time at the Northwest, and he came away impressed with the event.
“This was great,” Leaf said. “We had great weather, the golf course was good, the greens were great and the people were really nice. They were good to me, and I liked it.”
Gornick may have placed second, but he was thrilled that he hung with Leaf for that long.
“He’s a very good player,” Gornick said.
Larry Johnson beat Mint Harris for the championship consolation title.
