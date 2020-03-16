HIBBING — On Wednesday, April 1, the one staple of the community, the Last Chance Bonspiel, was supposed to go off without a hitch.
Hibbing Curling Club President Tom Scott and his crew were all set for another successful spiel.
Then the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit, and that threw a wrench into the entire situation.
When the City of Hibbing decided to close its doors until May 1, that sent shockwaves into the curling community because the curling club and memorial arena would have to close their doors for the season.
With that decision, the 64th annual Last Chance Bonspiel, along with the Senior Last Chance Bonspiel, will not be held for the first time since the spiels’ inception in 1957.
That news hit Scott hard.
“We were notified by the city that all of the buildings would be closed to the public,” Scott said. “The Last Chance will be canceled for the first time that I can ever remember.”
The news didn’t come as a shock, however.
“We had been talking about it for a couple of weeks that the potential was there,” Scott said. “With the recent announcements with the major sports, like the NBA and the NHL suspending play, we thought there would be a fairly good chance we’d be following that path.
“We are, but it still hasn’t fully sunk in yet. The City of Hibbing has been great to deal with throughout all of this. We want to thank them for that. We will continue to work with them as we navigate this challenging time.”
Scott knows how serious the virus is, but he also knows the club will take a big hit without its biggest fundraiser of the year.
“It’s going to have a huge effect, financially, for the club and also the city,” Scott said. “It’s one of the biggest events in the city. It’s a tough deal. We absolutely respect and will adhere to the city's decision. We support them in that matter.
“It’s going to be tough for us not having it.”
The impact of not having the event will be huge, financial-wise.
“It’s going to be a big one,” Scott said. “We’re already kind of planning on what we’re going to do next year as a club to recoup some of what we’ll lose just from that weekend. It’s going to be tough.
“It’s an unfortunate event, but it’s completely out of our control. That’s how it goes.”
Let’s just say the club will be losing a good-amount of money.
“That weekend alone is a third-to-a-half of what we do for an entire season,” he said. “We have to look at where we’re spending our money. We’ll have to cut back in places, maybe look at ways to try and generate more revenue.
“We’ll get through it.”
Scott said the teams he had signed up to compete have taken the news well about the cancellation.
“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls, texts and emails from the teams already signed up asking if we’re still having it,” Scott said. “Most of them have been good about it when we told them we had to cancel.
“I believe they will come back next year. It’ll be tough this year, but I think we’ll be back stronger than ever next year.”
Scott not only has a hand in putting on the event, but he also curls in it.
As much as he loves working on the spiel, he enjoys competing in it as well.
“It’s going to be hard for me,” Scott said. “It’s my favorite weekend of the year of doing anything that I do. We look forward to the Last Chance all year, and it’s going to be weird not having this year.”
