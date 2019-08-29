Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
ELK RIVER — In 2011, Pat Klaers came to the Northwest Invite and won the Senior Division of the event.
It took seven years, but Klaers finally got back in winner’s circle in 2018.
The Elk River native is hoping it doesn’t take that long again as he is poised to defend his title when the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational begins today at the Mesaba Country Club.
Klaers remembers that victory fondly.
“It was obviously a lot of fun,” he said. I was fortunate. There’s some great players in the Senior Division. If anyone can get into the championship flight, they have a chance to win. I played pretty good and came away with the win.
“It’s a great tournament. All of the staff there does a great job. I’m looking forward to coming back this year.”
What kind of game is Klaers bringing with him this season?
“It’s been reasonable, respectable,” he said. “I’ve had my ups-and-downs, like anybody. I’m playing solid right now, and I’m looking forward to coming back there and playing some tough competition.
“It’ll be a good field. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate, but I feel like my game is in pretty good shape.”
Klaers has played the country club three times, and regardless of where his game is at, he knows what must be done to be successful on this course.
“It’s getting the ball in play and putting,” Klaers said. “Those are the two most important things, especially putting. That’s always a part of winning.”
There’s more to it than just playing well. A golfer must catch an occasional break here and there.
“It’s whether or not you can get a little luck,” Klaers said. “You might get a lucky bounce, and your opponent might get a bad bounce. You have to hang in there, and make as few mistakes as possible.
“It’s playing every hole as well as you can. It’s a tough game, but an enjoyable game, too. That’s one of the reasons why it’s a popular tournament. It’s well established. It’s a great environment. The staff is great. I have a good time there. Winning makes it better, if you’re fortunate enough to get into the championship match of your flight.”
Per usual, Klaers doesn’t have to qualify for a score, so that makes the first day of the event less stressful.
“It certainly takes the pressure off of you,” he said. “That’s an incentive to come back. I don’t have to go through the pressure of a qualifying round. I’m happy to get the opportunity to do this again.”
Klaers will use his qualifying round to refamiliarize himself with the course.
“I’ll pay attention to the greens to see if anything has changed,” Klaers said. “I don’t expect any significant differences, but it will be nice to see the course again. I will get comfortable with the greens.”
More than anything, Klaers wants to be at the event because the hospitality is second-to-none.
“I come up there for the fun of it, and to see all of the guys again,” he said. “It’s a great environment. Everybody enjoys it. Win or lose, you’re out there to play the game and enjoy the competition and friendships you’ve established.”
