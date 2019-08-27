Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Bob Kimmes enjoys playing golf.
Whether he wins or loses in tournament play is irrelevant to him. He knows his game can go one of two ways — he’s either on or he’s not.
For the past two seasons, Kimmes has been on his game as he has won the Super Senior Division at the Northwest Invitational.
Kimmes will try to make it three in a row when the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational commences Friday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Since the event was added to the tourney in 2009, only one golfer, Kip Johnson, has won it three times in a row, but that’s neither here nor there for Kimmes.
“I’ve played against people that are all competitive,” Kimmes said. “Some days I’m playing well, and I might get luckier than the other guys. We all have good days and bad days. Some
of the people I’ve played aren’t always on their games.
“Even so, I’m looking forward to this new year. I’m looking forward to playing some golf. Win, lose or draw, it’s a good deal. I’m getting older. According to my golf score, my age is going up, and so is the average of my score. It’s all apart of life. I just enjoy the people that I play with.”
Kimmes does have game, otherwise he wouldn’t have been as successful as he’s been in the tourney, but he also knows it takes some luck to win the event.
“I may have been lucky on that day, and maybe someone else was unlucky,” Kimmes said. “I hit a few more fairways, and maybe my game was a little better. I watch golf on Saturdays and Sundays and the pros aren’t always on the leaderboards.
“Everybody’s game is either here or there. Sometimes you hit a tree and bounce here and there. I hit some good shots, but I also get a little bit of luck and some good things happen.”
How as Kimmes been playing during the 2019 summer?
“All of it (his game) has its moments,” he said. “I don’t have a strong or weak part of my game. My putter might be a friend one day, and the next day, it might not be.”
Kimmes’ biggest asset is his mentality on the course.
He doesn’t get too high or too low on any particular shot.
“It takes patience,” Kimmes said. “I don’t get too excited. I try to gather myself after a bad shot, and even if I make a good shot, I’m not foolish enough to think that I’m not going to have a bad shot on that day.
“I move onto the next shot because one bad shot can be followed by another bad shot if it’s still in your head.”
Fortunately for Kimmes, he doesn’t have to qualify on Friday. That, in itself, will be relaxing for him.
“There will be no pressure on me to shoot a specific score,” Kimmes said. “It’ll be nice to be out there playing golf with people I don’t normally play with, or playing with friends, depending on what I end up with.
“I always play to the best of my ability. Whether I shoot in the 70s or 90s, it is what it is on that particular day. I never show up to lose, but there’s a lot more important things in life, like health and those things. I count my blessings every day.”
Of course, Kimmes wouldn’t mind being a three-time winner.
“That would be great, but realistically, what are my odds?” Kimmes said. “I’ll be competitive, hoping to never give holes away. The best scenario is we’re tied going into 18. That means we both had good days, and it’s a good match.
“Whether I win or lose, that doesn’t make any difference in my life because I’m on the golf course. With that, win, lose or draw, you know you’re having a good day.”
