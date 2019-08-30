Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — All golfers want to shoot the best score possible, but why is it easier on some days rather than others?
That’s the question that was asked to a number of golfers during the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational, which began with qualifying rounds Friday at the Mesaba Country Club.
The biggest reason it’s different is because there’s always a target score to shoot. The cutline for the Northwest is usually 81 or lower.
“In qualifiers, there’s slightly more pressure,” said Ryan Riihinen who shot a 79. “When I’m out here practicing with a couple of the guys, I’m pretty chill most of the time. I’m not usually very emotional anyways, but in qualifiers, everything is different.
“It’s tough, but you need to focus on one shot at a time, play the course as it is and go from there. It was tough today. It was a grind. It was a little windy today, and I haven’t golfed much the last few days. It showed in my round today. We’ll hope for the championship flight and go from there.”
Brett Theien, who shot a 77, said it’s impossible to not think about that number.
“You know roughly within a couple of shots, what you have to shoot,” Theien said. “That’s the hard part. From the very first shot, you know the number you can’t go over.
“You’re just hanging on. It’s impossible to put it out of your mind.”
Theien said at times, all you can do is hold on and hope things go right.
“You hang on and just make pars,” Theien said. “You don’t get aggressive. You’re trying to hit greens in regulation and make two putts. That’s it. It shouldn’t be different, but you know the number you have to shoot.
“Nerves come into play. You try to control them the best you can, and hang on for dear life.”
With that number in mind, the body and mind might not be on the same page during the round.
“To me, it seems like there’s one difference and that difference is how tense you get,” said Ben Abrahamson, who fired an 80. “When you’re just out there playing for fun, you don’t care. All of a sudden it’s ‘OK, I have to make sure I shoot well.’
“You grip the clubs harder. You swing harder. It’s tough, especially when you’re trying to putt well.”
Abrahamson has one way to control his emotions on the course, and it helped him out immensely.
“Like anything, it’s all about breathing,” Abrahamson said. “That’s my biggest tactic. The better you can be with your breathing, the better you can control your nerves. It’s staying composed.
“Today, starting out, I had some trouble on the first four holes. After that I thought, ‘It’s another day.’ That’s how I treated it. I got better. Had I kept it the same after the first four holes, I would have probably shot 90.”
One person who didn’t let the nerves get to him was Jeff Cowling, who shot a 73.
He had a simple plan to shoot that score.
“You just try and keep shooting, keeping it in play and use a little less club to keep it in play,” Cowling said. “It should be a regular round of golf, but it isn’t. You’re trying to protect from the big number.
“I was playing less clubs at times just to keep it in play. My driver was straight today, so that helps.”
Jeff Thune, who shot a 77, has been in his share of pressure cookers, and he even he admits that qualifying should be just another round of golf.
“You tend to start thinking more than you typically would,” Thune said. ‘You start thinking about that number you need instead of just playing your game. It’s hard because you know where it’s going to be every year.
“If you go out and play a good round, you know you’re going to be fine. You have to stay positive. I’ve played enough now where every time you play a qualifier, it gets easier. The more competitive rounds you play, the more you get used to it.”
Abrahamson agrees with that assessment.
“The biggest thing is experience,” Abrahamson said. “When I was younger (16), and playing in this, I had nerves rattling me all day. Now that I’m older (23) it doesn’t bother me at all.”
In the championship flight it will be Dave Carothers vs. Steve Stojevich; Jim Aarchambeau vs. Ryan Riihinen; Ryan Trullinger vs Ryan Oelmann; Thune vs. Matt Bekkerus; Mike Swanger vs. Neil Brummond; Derek Rolle vs. Brandon Helgeson; Shane Eastman vs. Dan Bollant; Joe Carothers vs. Pat Bugliosi; Topher Baron vs. Mike White; Brian Bolf vs. Joe Bollant; Travis Peterson vs. Nick Sosalla; Theien vs. Abrahamson; Cowling vs. Grant Rebrovich; Tony Bugliosi vs. Scott Maki; Pete Capouch vs. Dave Lind; and Todd Scaia vs. Josh Valliere.
In the Senior Championship flight it will be Rick Stark vs. Paul Granning; Tony Catani vs. Pat Iozzo; Larry Valentini vs. Jim Valentini; Gary Carlson vs. John Tveite; Pat Klaers vs. Mark Pokorney; Don Foster vs. Steve LaFreniere; Scott Spier vs. Bo Nickoloff; and Chris McGauley vs. Marty Trenberth.
In the Super Seniors it’s Bob Kimmes vs. Jim Anderson; Larry Johnson vs. Tom Gornick; Bob Leaf vs. Charles Crep; and Keith Saralampi vs. Mint Harris.
