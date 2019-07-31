HIBBING — Al Jensen and Jim Brant teamed to the 2019 James R. Kiel Memorial Golf Tournament held last Sunday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament originated in 2008 as a way for the friends and family of Kiel to celebrate a life cut tragically short.
A golf tournament and scholarship fund was established in his honor. To date, a total of 22 scholarships have been awarded.
This year, a total of 35 teams participated in the event, which is a two-way format — nine holes of alternate shot, and nine holes of scramble.
Prizes were given to the flight winners and also to the teams whose accumulative scores placed them in fifth, 11th, 17th, 23rd, 28th and 34th place.
A lunch was served to all participants, and there were a number of on-course games as well.
A dinner was provided following the tournament at Checco’s, where prizes were awarded, door prizes drawn for and the opportunity to remember Kiel.
Other flight winners were as follows: First flight — Don Mulner and Randy Lease; Second flight — Carl Parson and Rick Smith; Third flight — Pat Vincent and Mike Danks; Fourth flight — Roger Lind and Penny Fena; Fifth flight — John and Jeannie Nobens.
The combined-score awards went to Sporer and Stenstrom Melchert and Taylor; Savage and Maras; Middlested and Sanborn; Dolensek and Schaffer; and Smith and Smith.
Skins were won by Sporer and Stenstrom on No. 9; Kolden and Kolden on No. 13; and Vincent and Danks on No. 15.
A special thanks goes out Joann Schloesser of the Hibbing Muni; Tim and Tuna Checco; Craig and Kathi Hattam; Brandon Kern; the Muni Men’s League; Al Jensen at UPS; Eagle Ridge Golf Course; Swan Lake Country Club; Mesaba Country Club; Sunny-Hill Distributors; Wayne and Sandy Kiel; Mary Bischoff and Lauri Gangl, the cart girls; Shanan Lind and Cynde Lind, the eighth-hole girls; and to all the friends and family of Kiel, who participated and generously contributed to the event.
The next Kiel Tournament will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2020.
