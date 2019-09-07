HIBBING — Tim Schmalz and Don “Toby” Neuenschwander of the Hibbing Horseshoe Club came away with titles in thei respective classes at the MGSHPA State Championship held at the Hibbing Memorial Arena over Labor Day weekend.
Schmalz, competing in only his second state tournament, won the Men’s Class G title with a record of 5-1.
Hibbing’s own Dylan Unger 5-1, finished in third place in the class.
Neuenschwander, competing in the Elder’s B Class, finished with a record of 7-1 and an impressive 65.23 ringer percentage to take home the trophy.
Chisholm’s Rich Bussey 5-2 61-percent, finished in third place in the division.
Both Hibbing Club pitchers advanced to the Elder’s Class A State Championship bracket.
Bussey would capture fourth place in the A division, Neuenschwander finished sixth.
Other Hibbing placers were, Kelli Pierce second, Pete Heltunen second , Sue Pierce third and Ray Pierce Jr third.
In the Men’s State Championship bracket, history was made in Hibbing.
Since the 1919 Minnesota State Tournament, no “flip” pitcher had ever captured the title until Eric Dehkes of Pine City accomplished the feat with a playoff win over his brother Nathan Dehkes Monday in Hibbing.
The two brothers also made history being the first ever to finish one and two in the championship class.
The Elder’s Championship was garnered by a former champion in Bill Danielson.
Danielson finished with a record of 7-0 on his way to this year’s title.
This was the second State Title for Danielson.
Janet Larson continues her domination of the Women’s division, going 7-0 to capture her sixth title in a row and eighth of her career.
Hibbing will be the host of the Minnesota State Tournament again Labor Day Weekend of 2020.
