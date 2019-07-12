Following are results of Grand Slam Senior Men’s golf at Sugarbrooke Golf Course on July 8:
Finishing with Net scores of 63 were Toivo’s Sports Bar with Dan Swanson and Willie Peterson, and First National Agency made up of Gene Specht.
In the A Flight, taking first was Steve Johnson with a 69. He was followed by Mike Peterson, 70, and Mike Barle, 71.
Taking first in the B Flight was Kevin Silbernick with 69. He was followed by Jeff Frazier, 71, and Dan Swanson, 73.
In the C Flight, Jim Goodman placed first with 68. Following him were Randy Junker, 70, and Frank Kern, 74.
In the D Flight, Gene Specht was first with 63 followed by Jack Gordon and Brian Schmidt, both with 65.
In E Flight, Don Heikkila and Ron Hoffman tied for first with scores of 66, and Kent McAlpine finished with a 67.
