HIBBING — It didn’t come easy, but Tom Gornick prevailed.
The Chisholm resident won four tough matches en route to winning his first Mesaba Country Club Men’s Club title Sunday, beating Jim Anderson 3-2 Sunday.
On his way to the title, Gornick had to beat Gary Giombetti, Marv Vuicich and Don Foster, not an easy accomplishment.
“I had four tough matches, so it was all solid,” Gornick said. “They all went to the end, so it was a good weekend. I didn’t have any expectations. I just try to have fun and hit good shots.
“I try to put two good shots together. That’s my goal.”
Gornick was able to accomplish his goal, by No. 1, getting the ball off the tee safely.
“My tee shots got a little bit straighter, so that helped,” Gornick said. “Toward the second nine with Jim, my putting got a little bit better. I got lucky. You have to have a little bit of luck when you play this game.”
Gornick was 2-up on Anderson after the front nine, and there was only one thought in his mind.
“You just try to hit fairways, then greens in regulation,” Gornick said. “You shoot for pars. If you make pars, you have a good chance. You also have a good chance to come back from being 2-down if you make pars.”
Anderson got back into the match by winning holes 10 and 11, but Gornick sank a long birdie putt on the 12th hole to retake the lead.
From there, he stuck to his game plan.
“Straight in the fairways and greens in regulation, then get lucky,” Gornick said. “I made that putt on 12, which was huge. I haven’t had a putt all weekend like that, so it was nice.”
Gornick would go 2-up with a par on 13, but Anderson captured the 14th hole to make it a one-hole advantage.
Gornick won the 15th hole to go 2-up, then the match was conceded on No. 16, giving him the title.
“Ordinarily, you try to put a little pressure on him where you can, but I don’t do that,” Gornick said. “Jim is a great guy. He’s a good golfer. I just tried to make good shots to see what would happen.”
Anderson had to beat Paul Janssen, Marty Trenberth and Wade Schottmuller to get to the finals.
