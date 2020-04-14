EVELETH — On March 14, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of the 2020 World Curling Championships. Thursday, that postponement changed into a cancellation, effectively ending the curling season.
Director of Coaching for USA Curling and head coach of the U.S. Men’s 2018 Olympic gold medal team, Phill Drobnick says the decision brought about feelings of relief but also sadness from the athletes that worked so hard to earn a spot at Worlds.
“I think there was relief from our side,” Drobnick said Friday afternoon. “Knowing what is going on in the world with COVID, initially we were hopeful things could get rescheduled for another time. As the crisis continued, the World Curling Federation made the right call with calling the whole thing off without rescheduling. It’s not surprising, but it’s still disappointing for the athletes that worked so hard to get there. I feel for them, certainly.”
With the event now canceled, teams will have to qualify for next year’s world championships all while starting back at square one.
“We have to restart the qualification process,” Drobnick said. “We’ll have to compete again in the Americas Challenge and win there to get directly into the World Championships. But the biggest issue is dealing with the qualifying points teams would have earned in the 2020 World Championships.”
The 2020 championships would have given teams points that helped in
qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics. With that opportunity to earn points taken off the table, Drobnick says the window to earn an Olympic berth for the U.S. men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams have gotten smaller.
“I think all three of our teams going to Worlds were medal contenders this year. It’s disappointing that we won’t be able to earn those Olympic qualifying points. It’s going to put a lot more pressure on next year’s World Championships.”
With the end of the season taking a turn that no one was able to predict, Drobnick says the athletes are ultimately supportive of the decisions made.
“It’s really challenging for all the athletes. It’s disappointing but they’re very aware of what’s going on in the world. Each and every one of them are taking this COVID crisis seriously and don’t want to put themselves or their families in jeopardy. And they don’t want to compete without fans. As heartbreaking as it is, they know the health and safety of everyone involved comes first and I think they agree on that.”
Also a part of the Curl Mesabi Board of Directors, Drobnick said those same principles applied to their club members who saw their curling season end a few weeks ago.
“Curl Mesabi was very proactive in dealing with the COVID crisis. We had an emergency meeting on Sunday, March 15 after the Governor’s first order on March 13. We decided at that point, before everything had to be shut down, that we would close our doors for the season.
“We didn’t want any issues to arise at our club and we decided we had to take the health of our members first. The population on the Iron Range, as well as those in our club skews older and we wanted to ensure their safety.”
Now officially in the offseason, Drobnick says he’s trying his best to prepare for when his curlers eventually get back on the ice.
“I’ve spent the last month prepping with the rest of our coaching staff in terms of ‘what ifs.’ What if COVID is still here? How do we fit everything into a calendar year? What if we can’t have a season?
“It’s clear when you listen to the health professionals and the doctors that there is still a lot of uncertainty as to how things will look even a month from now or a year from now. We’ve been in a lot of calls with the United States Olympic Committee and other sports to strategize on what to expect and being prepared and making sure the needs of our athletes are being met.”
Coming up, Drobnick says the next scheduled event is currently slated for June and hasn’t been officially canceled. One idea on the table is a virtual training camp for members of Team USA. As more time passes, however, the possibilities seem to shrink.
“We hope to make some decisions in the next month as we get closer but as more time passes, the less it seems possible. Hopefully we can make some decisions soon on what the U.S. Olympic Trails will look like. We want to have something out by the end of April.”
