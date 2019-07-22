HIBBING — The team of Jeff Cowling, Zach Morehouse and Jared Zezel successfully defended their Summer Classic Three-Person Scramble on Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
The trio shot back-to-back rounds of 59 on Saturday and Sunday to finish with a score of 26-under-par 118.
Finishing in second place was the threesome of Clint Cornell, Jeff Peltier and Pat McLellan.
The Cornell shot a 58 on Saturday to lead by a single stroke after the first round.
They fired a second-round 61 to come up short by a single stroke.
Other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — John
see title, b3
title
from page b1
Rue, John Rue Jr., Brian Hooper (128).
Second flight — Aaron Roonzani, Bo Schiffler, Nick Scarrella (128).
Third flight — (tie) Jeff Shapiro, Don Foster, Ron Smith; Tom Brownell, Mark Bolf, Bob Bolf (133).
Fourth flight — (tie) Lexi Sosalla, Nick Sosalla, Scott Sosalla; Travis King, Jeff Gornick, Da Tomassoni (137).
Fifth flight — Mike Kniffin, Dave Stoneburner, Mike Modich (69 18 holes).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.