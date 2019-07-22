HIBBING — The team of Jeff Cowling, Zach Morehouse and Jared Zezel successfully defended their Summer Classic Three-Person Scramble on Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.

The trio shot back-to-back rounds of 59 on Saturday and Sunday to finish with a score of 26-under-par 118.

Finishing in second place was the threesome of Clint Cornell, Jeff Peltier and Pat McLellan.

The Cornell shot a 58 on Saturday to lead by a single stroke after the first round.

They fired a second-round 61 to come up short by a single stroke.

Other flight winners were as follows:

First flight — John

Rue, John Rue Jr., Brian Hooper (128).

Second flight — Aaron Roonzani, Bo Schiffler, Nick Scarrella (128).

Third flight — (tie) Jeff Shapiro, Don Foster, Ron Smith; Tom Brownell, Mark Bolf, Bob Bolf (133).

Fourth flight — (tie) Lexi Sosalla, Nick Sosalla, Scott Sosalla; Travis King, Jeff Gornick, Da Tomassoni (137).

Fifth flight — Mike Kniffin, Dave Stoneburner, Mike Modich (69 18 holes).

