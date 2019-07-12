HIBBING — At Hibbing High School, Lindsay Douville was an alpine skier, but as for running, she never gave it a second thought.
Until now.
Douville, with the push from one of her friends, Kim Schlect, joined the Couch to 5K program run by Dan Pullar and Julie Vincent,, and she will be running in the Kids Kare 5K, which begins today at 8 a.m., on 23rd Street in front of the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Aside from the skiing, Douville wasn’t involved in any other sports in Hibbing, including running.
“There was no prior experience, whatsoever,” Douville said. “Running has never been something on my radar.”
When it came time to join the Couch to 5K, Douville never hesitated. She had a good reason for joining the program.
“My friend asked if I’d do it with her, and I said, ‘Sure, let’s go for it,’” Douville said. “I was on board with it from the start because Kids Kare has helped my daughter, financially, with medical costs.
“It was something near and dear to me, so I figured I would give back and help out and join the race to help them raise funds for kids in the community.”
Douville wasn’t going into the Couch to 5K program blind.
“I knew what to expect a little bit because I had heard about the program previously,” Douville said. “It was hard from the start, but it has gotten easier every time we’ve done it.”
Douville had a positive attitude about it, which made running a lot more fun.
“I was excited to go to class the next time and be able to run further and further,” Douville said. “It was nice to see the progress I was making. It wasn’t a chore. We ran twice with the group, then once by ourselves.
“It’s a nice mental break to get away from the kids for an hour or so.”
The progress she made was astounding.
“Quite a bit more, actually,” Douville said. “We’re going to continue after the class is over, and hopefully, run three nights a week. We want to keep moving forward with it. I never thought that I would be able to run as far as I am now.
“It makes me feel good, absolutely.”
Douville said she’s going to be nervous before the race begins, but she’s also confident in her ability to finish the event.
“I’m ready to try out my first 5K,” Douville said. “I hope I finish without walking. Right now, that seems a million times easier.”
