Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
BUFFALO — When Dave Carothers came to the Northwest Invite last year, his game wasn’t exactly in tip-top shape.
But over the four days of golf, it got a lot better.
So much much better, that Carothers won his fourth Northwest title.
The Buffalo native will be back to defend that title when the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational begins with match play today at the Mesaba Country Club.
From the qualifying round on, Carothers started to build some momentum that eventually carried him to the title.
“My game wasn’t particularly great last year coming into the tournament,” Carothers said. “It’s such a long tournament that when you go up there to play your practice round on Thursday and especially qualifying, if you can keep it between the trees, you get a feel for your game.
“In four rounds, you’re either on or not, but as the week went on, I started playing better and better. I got a feel for my swing, and it stayed with me for the next couple of days.”
Coming into this year, Carothers said he’s in the same boat.
“I haven’t had a great summer,” he said. “I’ve been up-and-down. I’ve been making a couple of grip changes over the last couple of weeks. Some days it feels good and some days it doesn’t.
“It’s gradually getting better.”
If his game isn’t quite on, Carothers has enough experience to keep things together.
“I can always play some 3/4-knock-down shots to be able to keep it straight,” Carothers said. “I might lose some distance if I have to do that. I have to figure out a way to get through it.
“You have to hope you have a good short game on that day. You have to keep the ball in the right spots and forget a score. After that, I’ll hit the range and figure it out.”
Distance is something Carothers doesn’t necessarily worry about.
“The younger players are hitting it so far, that it is an advantage, especially if you’re not getting a lot of rolls,” Carothers said. “You can hit 9-irons in the green rather than 7-irons. That extra 20 yards helps.
“If I’m hitting the ball well and getting home in two, I’ll take the good parts. On the par threes, I might have to hit a little less club. I’d rather be hitting a little less club if I can.”
Having won it four times, Carothers knows the grind it takes to accomplish that feat.
“It’s five matches,” he said. “It’s hard to keep your game going for that long. I don’t know anybody who has played five perfect rounds of golf to be able to blow anybody out. There’s always a round where you’re not at the top of your game.
“It gets to be a long tournament. You have to fight your way through it, and do the best that you can in each match. There’s some luck involved. You have to get some breaks, and make a couple extra putts.”
Carothers will be the No. 1 seed heading into the tournament by virtue of his win last year. That means he doesn’t have to qualify for a score.
“That No. 1 seed doesn’t mean you have an easy bracket because there’s so many good players there,” Carothers said. “That (qualifying day) will be a day where I still want to play well and try to win medalist honors.
“There won’t be as much pressure, so it’s a day where I can continually work on my game and hit different shots. I’ve played the course enough to know where to hit. I’ll work on my grip, so on Saturday, I’m to the point where I’m comfortable with it.”
No matter what Tournament Carothers signs up for, he always wants to win, but he also enjoys the camaraderie the Northwest provides.
Besides, if he doesn’t win, there’s somebody else he wouldn’t mind seeing take the title.
“(Winning) would be my goal there, but we have a big group of guys from Buffalo coming up, so that will be fun. My son is coming up, and hopefully, he qualifies for the finals. Maybe I can play him. He’s had a nice summer. Hs game is coming along.
“If he’s good enough to make championship flight, it would be fun to meet him the finals.”
Don’t think Carothers would go easy on his son.
“I don’t have to worry about going easy on him,” Carothers said. “He’s beat me plenty of time. I’d have to be at the top of my game to play against him. I hope he can make it through, and me, as well, but there’s a lot of golf to be played between now and then finals.
“As a father, I’m pretty proud to watch him go out there and play some good golf.”
