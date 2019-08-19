Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If there’s one word to describe Paulette Perkovich’s golf game, it’s consistency.
The 71-year-old Perkovich has won the Mesaba Country Club Women’s Club championship 28 times in her career, which began just over 50 years ago.
Perkovich was looking for title No. 29 Sunday, but she fell just short, losing to Emily Brownell 2-and-1 during the title match at the Mesaba Country Club.
How was Perkovich able to win so many titles?
“It took perseverance, I think,” Perkovich said. “I was sticking to it. I’ve played in this event since I started golfing. I love golf, and I love the competition. I like to see those young people come up, like Emily.
“It’s fun to see them play. Once in awhile, I beat them. I’ve been a member of this club since I was a little girl. My dad was a member. It’s kind of like home.”
Perkovich, at one time, was able to hit the long ball, but now, she uses her short game to be successful.
“I don’t hit the longest ball,” she said. “Emily, she was out-driving me by a lot, but I’m consistent, especially when I was younger. I used to practice a lot. I’ve never been a long-ball hitter. I’ve been consistent, and my short game is usually good.”
Even though she’s won the event a number of times, Perkovich never goes into the competition thinking she’s going to win.
“I’ve won it a lot of times, but in between there’s been a lot of good players, who have played and won,” Perkovich said. “Like today, I knew it was going to be a good match, and it was good. We went to the 17th hole.
“I knew it would be tough because Emily, she’s young and when she hits that ball, it’s going to be 50 yards past where I’m hitting it. I know that there’s some good players out there.”
Perkovich said she has been playing well lately, shooting in the low 80s all week, and even Saturday in her semifinal match, she was on-point.
Against Brownell, she had to be on-point as well, but that didn’t materialize.
“I have to have a short game because she’s going to beat me to every green,” Perkovich said. “My short game was sharp (Saturday). In fact, I was shooting in the low 80s all week, but not (Sunday).
“That’s how it goes. Some days you have a good swing, and some days, it’s not quite so good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.