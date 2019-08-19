Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The odds were somewhat stacked against Emily Brownell.
After all, she was taking on 28-time champion Paulette Perkovich in Mesaba Country Club Women’s Club finals.
For Brownell, this was her first time in the pressure-packed tournament.
Brownell defied the odds and defeated Perkovich 2-and-1 to win the 2019 club title on Sunday.
Brownell was excited to win the championship.
“I was nervous coming into today because she’s consistent,” Brownell said. “I haven’t played in events like this since high school and in Mankato, where I walked on to the team. It was fun to play somebody so good.
“It was down to the last couple of holes, and I was literally pumped.”
Brownell used her usual technique to keep herself calm.
“I always have to tell myself to, ‘Chill out,’ when I drive because I have a weird swing,” Brownell said. “When I tell myself to relax and not think about, it goes pretty straight and it goes far.”
Against Perkovich, Brownell said she was down two after the front nine, but she knew there was one thing in her favor.
“I have the mindset that I’m better on the back nine,” Brownell said. “I remind myself of that. I think it’s a mind game, when it comes down to it. That’s why I do better on the back.
“I was able to come back.”
Brownell put on a charge, winning 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 to go 3-up, with four left to play.
“I started to gain some confidence, and everybody is better when they’re confident,” Brownell said. “We still weren’t far apart, but it does give you a little boost. On every hole that I beat her, I was excited.
“It’s an accomplishment because she’s so good.”
Perkovich would win 15 and 16 to go 1-down, then Brownell won the 17th hole to win the match.
“I was relieved,” Brownell said. “She is really good, so I”m excited to beat a good golfer. For me, that’s all I wanted to do. It’s not easy. I was nervous. I haven’t golfed a lot this year, but I was actually competitive.”
“I was competitive until the end. It was scary, but fun.”
Brownell beat Gina Schottmuller in the semifinals.
Perkovich downed Susan Perunovich in the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.